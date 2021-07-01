Scott County Youth Baseball Major League playoffs held to form this summer: The Rockies, best in the 11-and-12-year-old division all season, backed that up when it mattered most.
The purple reign became official Friday evening with a 12-2 victory over the Giants, leaving the Rockies as the only undefeated team at the end of the double-elimination tournament.
It was the Rockies’ fourth win over the Giants in as many meetings this season. They previously prevailed by scores of 5-1, 13-0 and 6-5.
Conner Willhite closed out another convincing victory when his second RBI single of the championship game triggered the mercy rule in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Rockies, who ripped through the Reds, 9-2, and Braves, 11-6, earlier in the playoffs, absorbed their only loss of the season way back on April 26 against the Braves.
This year’s Cinderella team, the third-seeded Giants led briefly after plating a single run in the top of the first inning.
Parker Dotson led off with a single, stole second base, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a Chase Campbell groundout.
Two strikeouts by left-handed starter Landen Walters helped the Rockies minimize the damage and escape the threat.
Walters wasted no time helping the Rockies pull even, beginning with a bunt single. He swiped second, then third when the Giants failed to cover the bag. He eventually scored on a pitch to the backstop.
That aggressive approach on the basepaths continued to pay dividends when Jaxson Thurmond drew a walk and stole second, putting him in position to score the go-ahead run easily when Duncan Sweet doubled to the right field wall.
Another two-bagger from Westley Buchet made it a two-run lead, and the Rockies were only halfway done with their fateful first inning.
Bucher booked it home on a passed ball. After a base on balls, fruitless fielder’s choice and hit batsman loaded the bases, Willhite beat out an infield single for an RBI. The final toll for the frame hit six runs when another pitch in the dirt got away.
Dotson took over on the mound and stopped the bleeding by coaxing a manageable line drive to right, followed by an inning-ending strikeout.
The Giants’ best chance to get back into the contest went by the boards in the third inning. Campbell and William Clay both singled to trigger a potential rally, but catcher Duncan Stevens threw out a would-be base thief and Walters picked off another to douse those aspirations. Walters rang up one more strikeout to squirm out of the inning unscathed.
Five runs, all with two out, inflated the Rockies’ edge to double digits in the bottom of the third.
Cutler Murray sliced a single down the left field line to plate Brayden Beckett, who had walked.
After a walk by Walters, Murray executed the back end of a double steal and crossed the plate for an 8-1 advantage.
Stevens smashed a two-run line drive to center and Sweet slapped a seeing-eye single into right to continue the onslaught.
The Giants initially staved off the 10-run rule when Evan Duvall, Brady Crace and Campbell singled consecutively with two out to plate one run in the top of the fourth.
Willhite’s sharp single soon closed the deal.
Coming through the consolation bracket after a 7-6 loss to the Braves, the Giants clobbered the Cubs, 12-5, and rocked the Reds, 13-1, before avenging its defeat with a 5-3 ouster of the Braves in the semifinals.
Other Rockies’ team personnel are Keaton Beckett, Bryson Manuel and Evan Snawder. Rounding out the Giants’ roster are Linden Davila, Jaxon Howland, Fred McNeel, Colton Putty, Colton Rorie and Ben Walker.
