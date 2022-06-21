Scott County Youth Baseball: Reds sweep doubleheader, take down Yankees for title
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
After the Yankees swept his division champion Reds during the Scott County Youth Baseball regular season, then backed it up with a shutout in an early round of the double-elimination Major League playoffs, coach Ryan Hamilton proclaimed Friday’s championship round a David vs. Goliath scenario.
Once the top two teams in the league took the field, a dispassionate observer would have been confused about which team represented which biblical character.
The Reds seemingly unveiled a new-and-improved slingshot and must have picked up every smooth stone within a mile radius of Suffoletta Park. They routed the Yankees, 18-7, to stay alive and force a deciding game, then rolled 11-5 in the “if” contest to sew up the title.
It was a sequel to the Reds’ 2019 feat, in which the team also had to win two games on the final night after falling behind the eight-ball in the early rounds.
Evan Hamilton went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in the opening contest. Brady Orem, who later ripped a mammoth home run to fire up the Reds early in the nightcap, was a perfect 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI in the first installment.
Owen Meade added to the attack with three hits while knocking in a run for the Reds, who threatened several times to end the opener by mercy rule before the Yankees retaliated and prolonged the issue. Sam Castle matched Meade with a 3-for-5 explosion.
Jackson Slone doubled and drove in two runs to back the pitching of Callan Baird, who went five-plus innings, scattered six hits and struck out four.
Colt Putty was the lone repeat hitter in the opener for the Yankees, who held the advantage after Brady Crace spun a one-hit, 12-strikeout shutout at the Reds 48 hours earlier.
Crace and Javon Jenkins each added a double and an RBI in the first game, which took more than two hours to play the six-inning distance due to the parade of hits.
The Yankees stayed stride-for-stride with the Reds throughout most of the rematch.
Orem’s blast answered an earlier shot by Crace to the same spot beyond the fence in deep center and put the Reds in front, 2-1, in the top of the second.
The Yankees tied it with an unearned run and threatened to take the lead in their half of that frame, but Baird gloved a line drive to shortstop and got winning pitcher Wyatt Jones out of the fracas.
Hamilton stayed hot in the third when he led off with a single, stole second, took third on an errant throw and scored on a groundball by Jones, who was also safe.
Baird’s RBI groundout increased the margin to 4-2. Crace singled, stole second and completed the route on wild pitches to get that run back for the Yankees in the bottom of the third.
A strong throw from Hamilton in center field later cut down the Yankees’ lead runner to douse that rally.
Riley Nelson made two running catches in left field to keep the Yankees afloat and fire up their fans, but a two-out gap double by Hamilton knocked in a run to get the Reds back in gear. Jones followed and helped his own cause with a two-run single for a 7-3 lead.
Jones then went to the mound and put the first zero on the scoreboard in the championship game, and Orem stretched the Reds’ lead to five with an RBI single in the top of the fifth.
A hard-hit ball by Crace forced an error and pushed home a run in the Yankees’ fifth. Fred McNeel’s sacrifice fly made it 8-5.
Jones sealed the deal with a two-run bomb in the top of the sixth. Baird backed that up with a hit and later scored on another hy Tate Curtis.
For more on another successful SCYB season, including a photo spread from championship night, please see Friday’s edition of the News-Graphic.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
