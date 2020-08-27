In a delayed season that saw every team in Scott County Youth Baseball learn a little something about perseverance, the Minor Division’s Reds and Red Sox each took that to a higher level.
The No. 8 Reds took down the No. 7 Red Sox, 9-2, in the championship game of a topsy-turvy playoff at Suffoletta Field.
Both teams ended the regular schedule with more losses than wins but were giant-slayers in the second season. The Reds took out the top-seeded Cubs on their way to the finals, while the Red Sox rolled up 39 runs in a sequence that included wins over the No. 2 Blue Jays and No. 3 Yankees.
“What a blessing it has been to coach such a wonderful group of kids,” Reds coach T.G. Murray said. “We had a five-game losing streak earlier this year, and I told them to hang in there with me and keep working hard. They never quit, and we put it all together the last couple of weeks. To say I am proud is an understatement.”
Spencer Costello struck out seven to earn the complete-game victory. Costello’s club staked him to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Jackson Kirk’s two-run single was the key hit.
Cutler Murray snagged a hot shot to shortstop and stepped on second base for an unassisted double play to close the bottom of that frame.
The Reds ripped it open to 7-0 in the third with the help of a triple by Owen Miller and another run-producing knock from Kirk.
That lead shrank slightly in the bottom of the third. J.R. Preece’s double and an RBI single by Shawn Inman put the Red Sox on the board. Inman survived a rundown between third base and home for the second tally.
Three consecutive walks after a leadoff double by Costello helped the Reds to a pair of insurance runs in the fifth.
