With a slew of new faces, the Reds of Scott County Youth Baseball’s Major Division have done it again.
Last year’s squad needed to win twice in one night at the end of a double-elimination tournament. They defended the title Tuesday night in breezier fashion with an impressive 6-1 win over the top-ranked Giants at Suffoletta Field.
The Reds swept the six-team playoff out the No. 3 hole, allowing a total of only seven runs in its four consecutive wins.
“This has been a fun group,” Reds coach Ryan Hamilton said. “They played a near-flawless game to beat a very good and class act team.”
Beaten only once during the regular season, the Giants enjoyed a first-round bye before dropping a 10-5 stunner to the Rockies. They returned to form with three consecutive wins, repaying the Rockies, 5-3, in the consolation bracket championship to reach the title round.
Reds’ ace Collier Curtis was too much in the championship, however. Curtis fanned 10 over the six-inning route and painted the corners masterfully, as evidenced by seven called third strikes.
Aggressive base running was the theme for both teams from the get-go. Zach Zinger threw out the Giants’ Jaimen Caba on an attempted steal of second base to end the top of the first inning.
Curtis swiped second after a leadoff infield single in the first. Sutton Holbrook also delivered a sharp hit with two outs, but Colt Fields summoned a strikeout to strand both.
It stayed scoreless until the bottom of the third, when Reed Rutledge’s first-pitch single and steal of second opened the floodgates.
The latter lured a high throw that sailed all the way to the center field wall, allowing Rutledge to score. Hits by Matthew Randall and Zinger, combined with another miscue, made it a 3-0 gap.
The Giants countered in the fourth with a two-out single from Fields, followed by Caba’s RBI double. Curtis struck out the side around that commotion, keeping the damage to a minimum.
Three hits, two walks and two more errors allowed the Reds to pile up three runs in the top of the fifth. Curtis’ double was the big shot. He also retired the final seven Giants in succession,
‘The best part about these things is the kids get to play with their friends and against them,” Hamilton said. “They may compete hard, but when the game is over they are taking pictures together.”
