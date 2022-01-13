Scott County and Great Crossing swimming and diving hosted their Senior Night and competed against Montgomery County on Wednesday at the Pavilion.
SC finished second overall, and GC took third.
The teams celebrated the final high school season for seniors Kole Brannock (SC swim), Carmen Greenwood (SC swim), Ryan Stephens (SC swim), Tyler Bryan (GC dive), Noelle Eubanks (GC swim), Bram Parker (GC swim) and Chloe Wallen (GC swim).
Scott County boys had an impressive meet with first-place finishes in the 200-yard medley relay (Brannock, Chord Coyle, Jay Wilson, Stephens), 200 freestyle (Decklin Jeffs), 200 individual medley (Brannock), 500 free (C. Coyle), 200 free relay (Brannock, C. Coyle, Wilson, Jeffs), 100 backstroke (Brannock) and 100 breaststroke (Emory Coyle).
Also scoring points for the Cardinal boys were Wilson (50 free, 100 butterfly), Mo Perkins (dive), Stephens (100 free), Jeffs (100 breast) and the 400 free relay (Lincoln Lazarin, Mason Hamilton, E. Coyle, Jeffs).
Scott County girls also performed well at the meet with top-three finishes in the 200 free (Kennedy Wright third) dive (Gretchen Hamilton second), 500 free (Zoee Sheets third), and third in the 400 free relay (Emma Coats, Eden Compton, Wright, Sheets).
The Warhawks, although the points just didn't add up, swam well with a majority of the team improving personal best times.
GC girls had top-three finishes in the 200 medley relay (Natalie Batten, Ella Kaak, Becca Montgomery and Lilly Batten second), 200 free (Mary Daniel Abner second), 200 IM (N. Batten second, L. Batten third), 50 free (Wallen second, Montgomery third), 100 Fly (L. Batten third), 100 free (Kaak first), 500 free (Montgomery second), 200 free relay (L. Batten, Montgomery, Kaak, Wallen first), 100 breast (Kaak first, Abby Smith second), 400 free relay (Abner, Eubanks, Smith, N. Batten second), and a sweep in the 100 back (N. Batten first, Eubanks second, Abner third).
Parker of the GC boys team won the 100 freestyle event. Brian Cain finished second place in the 200 free, as did Bryan in the dive competition.
The final score of the meet was Montgomery County 373, Scott County 219, and Great Crossing 178. The Warhawks and the Cardinals have one last home meet against Sayre and George Rogers Clark on Wednesday, Jan. 19 before postseason competition.