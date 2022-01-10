Scott County High School archery celebrated its senior night with a convincing win over Frankfort in the Cardinal Classic on Saturday.
The Cardinals' top-flight team registered 3,243 points, a wide margin ahead of the Panthers' 2,800. SC entered a second squad that wound up third in the team standings with 2,736.
Royal Spring took top honors in a tough middle school battle with Scott County, prevailing by a margin of 3,106 to 3,069. Elkhorn Middle (2,962) was third, followed by Georgetown Middle (2,827) and a second wave from Scott County Middle (2,771).
Anne Mason Elementary headlined the youngest division with a winning team total of 2,613, just ahead of Northern (2,466), Western (2,216), Creekside (2,013), Lemons Mill (1,698) and two teams from Garth (1,614 and 1,124) for local bragging rights.
Taylor Conway of Harrison County was the top high school individual with 291 out of the possible 300. Scott County sophomore Braedan Gaines led the local contingent in second at 288.
Best among SC seniors, third in the boys' standings and fourth overall, was Lucas Kinzer with 286. Ehren Dolan, also a senior in the boys' division, carded 282.
Sky Denham shot the top girls' score for Scott County with 274. Senior Jacob Ratliff (272) also enjoyed a top-10 evening for the Cardinals.
Amelia Castle of Royal Spring showed the way in the middle school shoot with 282. SCMS seventh-grader Sophia Prater was tops in her age subdivision at 276.
Liam Wilkerson (272) was the second-ranked middle school boy for GMS. Garrett Waldridge (270) took third among eighth-grade boys and fourth overall for the Cardinals.
Caydence Campbell, a fifth-grader at Anne Mason, led all elementary competitors with a 261 total, four ahead of the top-rated boy, Lemons Mill fifth-grader Jaxson Smith.
Bayah Woosley (246) of Southern, Elijah Buckner (240) of Northern and Addison Carpenter (238) of AME completed the top five.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.