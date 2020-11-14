It was an NCAA Division I double whammy late Saturday afternoon for Great Crossing High School girls' athletics.
Two of the top Lady Warhawks from the Class of 2021 signed their national letters of intent. Leilani “Nani” Valencia sealed her commitment to Western Kentucky University softball, while Reagan McLean made it official with Marshall University volleyball.
Family, friends, teammates and coaches gathered at McLean's home for the outdoor event, capping a statewide week of college signings that began on Wednesday, when GC baseball pitcher Jake Faherty signed with Wabash Valley College.
Also this week, Scott County tennis star Olivia Gallagher signed with the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Valencia and McLean both started their careers at SCHS before joining the new school as juniors.
As both a seventh-grader in 2016 and freshman in 2018, Valencia was part of the Cardinals' KHSAA state championship squad, starting at third base in the latter season.
She shared both titles with her older sister Princess Valencia, and pitching star Kennedy Sullivan. They also play at WKU.
The younger Valencia pitched and played both corner infield positions for SC in 2019, propelling the Cards to another 42nd District title. Her debut with the Warhawks was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic when the entire 2020 spring season was canceled.
McLean helped the 2018 Scott County team to the second-most wins in the history of the program before starring on consecutive 41st District championship teams at GCHS. The Warhawks reached the 11th Region semifinal this fall.
She was a softball player until seventh grade before her height – McLean now stands 6-foot-1 – prompted someone to suggest she should try volleyball.
The fast-paced nature of the game won her over quickly, and McLean hit the fast track as one of the top players in the state. She committed to Marshall at the end of her sophomore year.
For much more on the two signings, including a profile of each player, please see Tuesday's edition of the News-Graphic.