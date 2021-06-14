LEXINGTON — Bryce Chisley has a track and field sprinter’s typical habit of jerking his head right, then left, to see if any rival is within the length of a shoelace as he lunges his chest across the electronic finish line.
That’s usually followed by a few seconds of humble stoicism, catching his breath while exchanging handshakes, fist bumps and back slaps with the competition, as is the custom.
After blistering the KHSAA Class 3A state championship field in the 100-meter dash by more than a quarter of a second on the bright, blue surface at the University of Kentucky, the Scott County High School senior understandably couldn’t help himself.
Chisley hooted, hollered and jumped for joy through the corner before returning to bask in the roar of the crowd and all the ballyhoo befitting a time of 10.64 seconds in the marquee event.
“I was just thinking I’ve got to get out (fast),” Chisley said. “I looked at the guys in the lane beside me, and I just started going. I crossed the finish line, and I usually don’t celebrate, but it was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ It just came out. It was a great day all around.”
Indeed, it was. Chisley wasn’t nearly finished after that breezy stroll at the lunch hour on a sun-drenched, 87-degree Saturday afternoon.
In a thrilling encore, Chisley — who qualified for the maximum four events — reeled in Covington Catholic’s Leo Bouldin and won the 200-meter title in 21.32.
It was four-tenths of a second faster than his top-seeded time, set Monday, May 24 in cooler conditions at the region meet.
“I usually pick up a lot of my speed after the first 100,” Chisley said. “So the 200, on the curve, once I got to where the 100 starts, that’s where I started to get my speed.”
Chisley’s finishing kick on the anchor leg of the 4x100 relay vaulted Scott County past South Oldham for eighth place and one team point by .004 of a second.
His chance to score in all four events was sabotaged when a Cardinal teammate strained a hamstring early in the 4x200 relay.
“I told Bryce just to jog it in and save that energy,” SC coach Monty McIntyre said.
Even with that mild disappointment, Chisley was responsible for 21 of Scott County’s 25 teams, a total that pulled the 2019 state runners-up to a respectable ninth place.
Chalk it up as an amazing sprint off into the sunset for an athlete who fought through his share of adversity in a six-year career. That includes the recent crisis in which we all shared, as well as a significant personal obstacle.
“It’s amazing. I’ve been running high school since seventh grade,” Chisley said. “With all the COVID, I lost last year. I also had headache problems. So to come out here and do this, it’s truly a blessing.”
Even as he put up amazing numbers in middle school, winning the 100-meter state title by nearly a half-second in eighth grade and setting a time that was among the top 25 nationally in his age group, Chisley silently battled a debilitating condition.
“I had these really bad migraines,” he said. “I had to get a scan on my head. They found a cyst, so that was really bothering me. During that time, my headaches were so bad where I couldn’t even run.
“It’s all better now. I haven’t had one in so long. On a hot day like this, I would usually have one, but today I felt fine.”
The summer heat that cropped up in the 19 days between region and state challenged his health, too. On at least two days in week leading up to the final meet of his career, Chisley left it all on the track — literally.
“We had a week off, and then the last two weeks we put in the work. I’ve just working real hard. I got sick twice,” Chisley said. “I was puking, I was like, ‘Oh, this is gonna be terrible.’ The workout wasn’t even hard, but the heat is so hard on me.”
Junior three-sport star Jeremy Hamilton combined with Jayden Fields and Jeremiah Clark — state champs from Royal Spring Middle School, following in their mentor’s footsteps — to set the table for Chisley’s clean-up in the 4x200.
Running with a purpose runs in the family. Chisley is a third-generation county state champion in the 100 meters, adding to the legacy of his grandmother Jane at Georgetown High School in the early 1970s, and uncle Todd, who won for SC in 2002 and later starred at Morehead State.
Chisley’s talents in the sport were first discovered the summer prior to his entering kindergarten, when he dusted the competition in a day camp affiliated with Ed Davis Learning Center.
In addition to his state-level exploits, Chisley won a bronze medal at the U.S. Junior Olympics in 2019.
“I just wanted to come out here and run fast,” Chisley said of his swan song. “I didn’t put a time or anything on it. I’m good with that time honestly.”
As for whether it’s the final time he runs out of his sneakers at UK, time will tell.
McIntyre said his pupil has been offered academic scholarship funds and invited to walk on for the Wildcats, along with interest from some of the state’s other Division I programs.
“He needs something,” McIntyre said. “He’ll have to decide if he really loves track. At that level, you have to absolutely love it.”
Chisley kept that hand cradled close to his jersey in the immediate aftermath of his crowning high school achievement.
“College is still up in the air as far as track. I’ll keep you posted on that,” he said with a smile.
Chisley was among a slew of multiple-event individual champions on the day. They included Anthony Woods of St. Xavier (boys’ long and triple jump), Ciara O’Shea of Madison Central (girls’ 1,600 and 3,200), Sophie Galloway of Marshall County (girls’ 100 hurdles, long jump and triple jump) and Brooklyn Hammons of Grant County (discus and shot put).
St. Xavier successfully defended its boys’ team title by a slender 79-76 margin over Louisville rival Male. DuPont Manual (58) edged West Jessamine (53) in the girls’ meet.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.