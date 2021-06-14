LEXINGTON — With an unseasonably cool spring drifting deeper into the rear-view mirror, the intensity of Saturday’s sunshine and temperatures in the high 80s bearing down on the University of Kentucky track and field complex were magnified.
Mere spectators were soaked in sweat and cooked to a crisp in short order, so you can bet the conditions at the KHSAA Class 3A championships were no picnic for Scott County High School’s Tyler Walker or any other distance runner.
“Horrible. Way too hot. (Region) was much nicer,” Walker said with a lighthearted laugh.
For the few and the hardy who tackled the 3,200-meter run, it wasn’t a day fit for setting personal records or improving upon seed times.
Toughing it out and finding a way to the finish line topped the list of priorities. Walker did so in a time of 9:38.27 that earned a fifth-place medal in a field of 23 qualifiers.
“This is the best class of senior distance kids in a long time,” Walker said.
Walker established his place in that group with consistency and symmetry. He also finished fifth in the 5-kilometer state championship run during cross country season.
The top 10 runners in the 3,200 were all upperclassmen, led by champion Theo Bachmann of South Oldham (9:14.89), Jackson Watts of Madisonville-North Hopkins (9:17.93), Will Cahill of Lafayette (9:24.39) and Nolan Hester of St. Xavier (9:25.61).
Watts played the role of rabbit for the group. Whether it was ideally suited to the conditions or not, Walker took the same approach that proved successful against Cahill in the region meet, lurking over Watts’ left shoulder for the first three or four laps.
“I wasn’t expecting a pace that fast, just because it’s a state meet, and everybody usually likes to make it a sit-and-kick race,” Walker said. “I’m glad I was able to hang with him as much as I did. I wish I could have hung more.”
Bachmann and Cahill soon joined the fray, and Walker settled in at the rear of that quartet around the halfway point.
He lost touch about a lap later and focused on trying to maintain his advantage over the stragglers thereafter.
“Probably about the mile,” Walker said of when his thoughts of winning the title went by the boards. “Because then it just got in my head, ‘Oh, we have another mile.’ Then I just lost it after that.”
Walker also qualified for the 1,600-meter run earlier in the day but withdrew to put all his eggs in the two-mile basket.
His health was not 100 percent entering the showcase, but after sitting out his sophomore state meet due to a stress fracture and having his entire junior campaign canceled due to COVID-19, no circumstance could keep Walker away.
“My leg’s been bothering me ever since after regionals, so I’ve been kind of pushing through that pain,” he said. “I just wanted to stick it out for this.”
Walker plans to take his customary two weeks off before he starts summer training for his next stop, Eastern Kentucky University.
His fifth-place points combined with 21 from dual state champion Bryce Chisley (please see related story) to put SC ninth in the boys’ team standings.
The honor of scoring the first team points in Great Crossing High School history went to Isaac Moore, who finished seventh in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.17.
Mario Paul of Paul Laurence Dunbar shattered an 11-year-old state meet record by more than a full second in that event. His time of 36.74 ranked among the 10-best in the country this spring.
Moore also competed in the 110 hurdles, where he finished 16th (15.78) and in a pair of relays. He teamed with Isaiah Johnson, Jacob Coulter and Kalib Perry in the 4x200 (15th, 1:32.11) and Perry, Coulter and Kaiden Johnson in the 4x400 (20th, 3:36.14).
In the 4x100, GC’s Coulter, Perry, Isaiah Johnson and Tristen Hight wound up 16th (44.56).
The Warhawks’ lone qualifier for the girls’ meet, freshman Kaylynn Middleton, placed 21st (30 feet, 1½ inches) in shot put.
SC’s other distance standout, Erin Luckett, fell victim to the heat and settled for 20th (12:44.62) in the girls’ 3,200. Luckett, who will run for Division I Bellarmine University, won the region title with a time under the 12-minute threshold.
Kiya Allen registered 17th place for the Lady Cards in the long jump (15-4½).
She also took 10th with Maureen Mann, Lacy Murphy and Maquoia Raglin in the 4x200 relay (1:48.73).
