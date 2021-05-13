Less than two weeks from their ultimate clash at the region track and field championships, Scott County and Great Crossing squared off once again Tuesday evening in familiar territory at SC’s annual all-comers meet.
Five teams were separated by nine points atop the wide-open boys’ field, led by Woodford County and Harrison County with 86 points each. Trimble County (79), Lexington Catholic (78) and Great Crossing (77) were next in line. Scott County finished sixth with 53.
Scott County (83) finished third behind Woodford County (137) and Franklin County (111) in the girls’ meet. Great Crossing grabbed fourth with 61.
Isaac Moore paced the GC boys with what has become his customary sweep of the 110-meter (15.81 seconds) and 300-meter (40.23) hurdles. Moore also finished fifth in the 100-meter dash.
Tyler Walker scored another win in his stellar senior campaign for SC, completing the 1,600 meters in 4:35.03. The Cardinals won the 4x800 relay — a race they hadn’t entered all spring — with a time of 8:59.02.
In the 100 meters, SC star Bryce Chisley ran his fastest time of the season, 10.98, but was runner-up by five-hundredths of a second to Ryan Long of Trimble County.
SC’s 4x100 relay also took runner-up honors in 46.06.
Joining Moore as multiple-event scorers for GC: Kalib Perry (fourth 100, sixth 200), Kaiden Johnson (third 800, seventh 1,600), Shadrach Parret (fourth high jump, seventh discus) and Bryce Lee (eighth in 400 and discus).
Erin Luckett of SC won the 800 with a time of 2:35.81 and took second at 5:31 in the 1,600.
Scott County’s 4x200 girls’ relay (1:53.22) topped Great Crossing (1:56.90) in a one-two finish. SC also won the 4x400 in 4:37.23.
Maquoia Raglin was outstanding in sprints for the Cardinals, finishing third in the 200 (28.11) and fourth in the 100 (13.42).
Kiya Allen (fourth in 200 and long jump) and Jala Trent (third in triple jump, sixth in long jump) also pocketed points in multiple events on SC’s behalf.
Kaylynn Middleton (shot put), Marissa Wright (triple jump), Lauren Tucker (discus) and Elise Edison (400) all scored fourth for GC.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.