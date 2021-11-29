The Pavilion pool came to life with the cacophony of whistles, starting buzzers, splashing water and cheers as Scott County and Great Crossing faced off against Madison Central in their first swim and dive meet of the season. After a 2020-21 season with no spectators, it was wonderful to have the stands filled again with families and friends.
New high school divers Addison Ford (SC) and Haley Thompson (GC) had great premieres, finishing first and second in their debut competition. Returning divers Tyler Bryan (HS) and Mo Perkins (GC) also started the season strongly with first and second finishes for the night.
Great Crossing came in second place overall with wins in the girls’ 200-yard individual medley (Lilly Batten), 50 freestyle (Ella Kaak), and 500 freestyle (Becca Montgomery).
Batten (100 backstroke), Kaak (100 breaststroke) and Montgomery (100 butterfly) also placed second in their other individual races. Batten, Kaak, Montgomery and Natalie Batten made up the 200 medley and 200 free relays, and both finished in second place. Natalie Batten placed third in the 100 backstroke.
Other notable Warhawk finishes included third place in the girls’ 200 IM (Mallory Yandell), third in both the girls’ 100 fly and 500 free (Ava Chesney), and third in the girls’ 400 free Relay (Yandell, Abby Smith, Noelle Eubanks, and Chesney). Bram Parker finished second in the boys’ 100 breast, and Porter Griffith grabbed third in the 100 back.
Scott County took third place for the meet. The Cardinal boys’ relay (Decklin Jeffs, Emory Coyle, Jay Wilson, Chord Coyle) won the 200 freestyle and came in second for the 200 medley.
Jeffs finished second in the 200 free and third in the 100 free. Emory Coyle came in second in the 100 free. Wilson finished third in the 100 fly. Chord Coyle finished second in both of his individual events (50 and 500 free) .
The Cardinal girls’ 200 free relay (Kylee Compton, Carmen Greenwood, Peyton Wilson, Caitlyn DeMuth) snagged third place. Also finishing in third was the girls’ 400 free relay (Eden Compton, Wilson, Greenwood, Emma Coats).
The 2021-22 season is young for Scott County and Great Crossing, and so are the athletes. More than half of the Cardinal and Warhawk rosters are seventh and eighth grade students. After several seasons of large graduating senior classes, it is exciting for the future of swimming and diving for Scott County Schools to have such a large group of talented athletes join the team.