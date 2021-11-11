Tuesday's format for the boys' basketball installment of Great Crossing “Warhawk Madness” was a cross between the NBA All-Star Game and an old-fashioned round of pickup ball at elementary school recess.
GC seniors Tye Schureman and Carson Walls bore the burden of picking teams and having their names occupy the home and guest halves of the scoreboard for a 20-minute, running-time first half.
All in fun? Don’t bet on it.
“They've got to pay for dinner on Sunday night,” Schureman said with a triumphant smile. “We went in there before this, flipped a coin to see who got first pick. Those were the teams in the first half, and I whipped Carson's butt.”
Schureman and Walls exchanged 3-pointers late in the half, but a scoring barrage by Malachi Moreno and Gage Richardson and heads-up passing by Junius Burrell — all freshmen — put the friendly wager out of reach well before that. Team Tye topped Team Carson, 30-25.
After a brief intermission, Schureman joined Walls' team in a more traditional blue/white arrangement but watched the White team, led by Moreno, Richardson, Burrell and Carter Dotson, scamper off with a 42-26 win.
There was, naturally, a method to the Madness.
“What we're trying to accomplish out of this is make it as real as possible,” GC coach Steve Page said. “We're only allowed two scrimmages, so we try to make this really a scrimmage for us, another opportunity to compete.”
The preseason festival was a luxury neither Great Crossing nor any other team enjoyed last winter, when the season was delayed and shortened with limited fan access due to COVID-19.
When you're still a young program with an underclass-heavy roster, missing that opportunity for the local showcase is a blow to building both confidence and culture.
“It means a lot for team chemistry,” said Schureman, who set the school record for 3-pointers in a single game with seven at Grant County as a junior. “Last year we didn't have a lot of chemistry. This year we feel so much closer as a team. Coming out here and playing with these guys, it's so much more fun than last year.”
Fans got an eyeful of two teams with notable depth, athleticism, scoring punch and motivation after earlier-than-expected exits from the 2020-21 playoffs.
Timothi Williams, Raegan Barrett, Ava Schureman and Rachel Smith all enter their third season in the starting lineup for the Great Crossing girls, who spread the scoring wealth up and down their varsity and JV rosters in their intrasquad clash.
“I think we did a lot of good things,” said Williams, a five-year varsity player in the area and one of four GC seniors. “We shared the ball. We were unselfish. We tried our best to get back on defense, which is always good for the first time out.”
Hard-hit by the virus at mid-season last winter, GC lost six of its final seven games after a promising start. The Warhawks are 2-for-2 at qualifying for the 11th Region tournament, however, and showed the enthusiastic audience why their aspirations are the highest yet.
“You get to introduce the team to the community, get them excited about the team and the season,” GC girls' coach Glenn Wilson said. “We did some good things out there and saw some things to work on. Our biggest focus is defense.”
In a quirk of the cobbled-together schedule, GC played 12 of its first 13 games at home last year. Williams noted that none of those countable contests held a candle to the Warhawk Madness ambiance. Fellow students as spectators, a pep band and casual onlookers from throughout the community all had been absent since the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.
“It feels good to have it 100 percent back,” Williams said. “It was a little boring (last year), and we didn't have as much energy. We really feed off the crowd.”
The graduation of 1,000-point scorer Braylee McMath leaves much of the offense moving through Williams' talented hands and quick feet.
“Everybody worked on their shot to get better, because we lost a big part of our team last year,” Williams said. “This year it's more about me getting everybody else involved. I know what I can do, and I know what my teammates can do. We've just got to put it together.”
GC's cheer and dance teams and basketball teams from Scott County and Georgetown middle schools also were a part of the Warhawks' official tip-off.
Although Moreno and Richardson are freshmen by age, three heavy contributors from 2020-21 — Burrell, Vince Dawson and Christian Martin — all are repeating their ninth-grade season by virtue of Senate Bill 128, which afforded that opportunity in light of COVID's impact,
“That's why we kind of did the first half where I let Tye and Carson pick the team, just to make it another competitive event as much as we can,” Page said. “Because when you look at our group, we've got 13 kids on our varsity roster, and I feel pretty comfortable with any of the 13 being in the game.”
