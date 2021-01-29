For all the frustrations and uncertainties of the early season for Scott County girls' basketball, Thursday night was a welcome sign that the road to the 42nd District title still goes through the Lady Cardinals.
SC's systematic 80-42 road rout of Bryan Station showed that'll be a steep hill for the opposition to climb.
Kenady Tompkins led Scott County (2-5, 1-0) with the double whammy of 24 points and 20 rebounds to go with five assists and four steals.
Maleiyah Moore added 16 points and eight boards for the Lady Cards, who struggled at the rim but put up a staggering 95 shots thanks in large part to 35 offensive rebounds. SC owned an overall 71-44 advantage on the glass.
Scott County extended its winning streak over 42nd District opponents to 36 games. All but one of those victories has come by a double-digit margin, and the vast majority – like this one – ended with a running clock.
Bryan Station (1-4, 0-2) was the last district rival to pull off a win, in the semifinals of the 2016 tournament.
Emma Price (10 points, four steals), Camryn Sergent (eight points), Kaylie Wise (seven points, 14 rebounds, three blocked shots) and Irene Persley (six points 13 rebounds) all played integral roles as SC overcame a sputtering start.
There were five ties and three lead changes in the opening quarter before SC turned on the jets to lead 39-23 at the half. The Cards dominated the Defenders in the third period, 20-6, to put it away.
Natoria Godoy led Bryan Station with 13 points. Tania Woodall combined 11 points with 10 rebounds.
While SC's 33-for-95 (34.7 percent) efficiency from the field wasn't a night for the books, the Cards contained the Defenders to 11-for-51 (21.6 percent) and forced 25 turnovers while committing only 11.
Boys: Estill County 56, Great Crossing 49
Needing a game to get its feet wet after a 12-day pause due to coronavirus, Great Crossing boys' basketball ventured into the belly of the 14th Region beast Thursday night.
Fouls piled up, shots didn't fall, and the Warhawks' valiant comeback effort down the stretch fell just shy in a 53-46 loss at Estill County.
The Engineers (6-2) held the Warhawks (1-6) to seven points in the third quarter, inflating a modest 22-20 halftime lead to its largest of the game at 42-27.
Christian Martin came off the bench with 10 of GCHS' 22 fourth-period points, but Estill fittingly put the issue to rest at the free throw line.
Counting two technical fouls in the final minute, leading to the ejection of coach Steve Page, GC was whistled for 25 on the night compared to Estill's seven. The Engineers went 18-for-26 from the stripe, while the Warhawks were awarded only four free throws all night and sank one.
Landon Napier's 3-pointers also were an issue. He nailed four and finished with a game-high 26 points. Dyllon Long (nine points, eight rebounds) and Dustin Beeler (six points, eight boards) provided support for Estill County.
Carson Walls led the Warhawks with 14 points. Junius Burrell chipped in nine and Vince Dawson seven for GCHS, which shot only 33.9 percent. Malachi Moreno topped his team with six rebounds.
GCHS will play at Mercer County on Friday and Grant County on Saturday. The Warhawks expect Page's ejection to be overturned, as it is believed the officials intended to assign Great Crossing's second technical to the bench. Without that reversal, an ejection would come with an automatic two-game suspension by KHSAA rules.
Men: Georgetown 83, Cumberlands 76
No. 17 Georgetown College extended its Mid-South Conference winning streak to four games and avenged one of its three early-season losses Thursday evening with an 83-76 men's basketball win over University of the Cumberlands at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
Chucky Wilson chalked up a career-high 28 points for the Tigers (11-3, 8-3), who used a 13-2 tie to pull away after the game was tied at 65.
Led by Tevin Olison's 27 points, Cumberlands (14-6, 8-6) wouldn't budge, cutting the margin back to four. GC's 5-for-6 showing from the free throw line over the final 1:13 sealed the victory.
Kyran Jones supplemented Wilson with 11 points and 16 rebounds. Both had five assists. Jones led the Tigers to a 42-24 advantage on the glass.
Derrin Boyd delivered 15 points and Michael Turay 11 for GC, which had the last word in a battle that featured 14 lead changes and nine ties.
Georgetown hosts Pikeville on Saturday.
Women: Freed-Hardeman 60, Georgetown 47
Playing its first game in two weeks – remarkably, only the second-longest break for Georgetown College women's basketball in this start-and-stop campaign, the Tigers ran out steam in the fourth quarter of a 60-47 loss to Freed-Hardeman on Thursday night in Henderson, Tennessee.
Lauren Boblitt's basket to start the fourth quarter closed GC's gap to 46-43, but SHU scored nine of the next 10 points to regain control.
Maddie Burcham, Terri Abram and Alexis Stapleton led the Tigers with eight points apiece, all in a reserve role. Boblitt contributed six points and seven rebounds.
Alyssa LeMay showed the way with 19 points for the Lions (10-10, 4-10). Caroline Chambers chipped in 15 points and 13 rebounds.
GC trailed 37-17 at the half before storming back with a 24-9 run in the third quarter. Twenty turnovers troubled the Tigers, who earned only four free throw attempts on the night.
Saturday's 1:30 p.n. contest at Davis-Reid against Pikeville is senior day for Michaela Kennedy, Raegan Williams, Whitney O'Mara and Grace White.