Georgetown College announced Friday its golf programs at the school would continue, after fundraising efforts raised over $100,000 to fund the program, according to a press release on the college’s website. 

Georgetown College had previously announced the discontinuation of the men’s and women’s golf programs in June. After alumni, current players and friends of the college were surprised by the decision to cut the programs, many started working to save them an effort that included a golf scramble on July 15.

