Georgetown College announced Friday its golf programs at the school would continue, after fundraising efforts raised over $100,000 to fund the program, according to a press release on the college’s website.
Georgetown College had previously announced the discontinuation of the men’s and women’s golf programs in June. After alumni, current players and friends of the college were surprised by the decision to cut the programs, many started working to save them an effort that included a golf scramble on July 15.
The scramble was well attended, with over a hundred golfers participating at Cherry Blossom Golf Club, the home course for the Georgetown College teams. Many former members of the GC teams were present including longtime golf coach Flash Williams, who coached GC golf for over 25 years and founded the women’s golf program.
Williams was on a team with three members of the class of 2009, who played golf under his coaching; Natalie Brown, April Berry, and Tiffany Musser. They were emphatic about Williams’ importance to the college, “you cannot talk about Georgetown College without talking about Flash.”
The event had a celebratory atmosphere as former players and classmates caught up with each other or their coaches. The weather was excellent, with clear skies, reasonable temperatures, and very little wind. The winning team ran under the banner of Legacy Wealth Management and finished 21-under-par.