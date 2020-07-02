For the first time in more than a half-century, Georgetown College could be represented in a Major League Baseball game this summer.
Shawn Dubin, who last pitched for GC in 2018 before he was selected by Houston in that year’s amateur draft, has been added to the Astros’ 60-man roster for the upcoming, shortened season.
MLB recently announced that it will launch a 60-game campaign in July, with teams playing their divisional opponents as well as teams in the corresponding division from the other league.
With all minor league teams shut down for the season due to COVID-19, major league rosters have been expanded to accommodate any needs that may arise due to injuries or positive tests for the coronavirus.
Dubin, 24, has enjoyed a rapid rise in the Astros’ organization. Baseball America named him one of the top 25 prospects in the organization entering this season’s spring training, which was cut short by the pandemic.
A native of Allegeny, New York, Dubin was 6-5 with a 3.92 ERA for Fayetteville of the high Class-A Carolina League in 2019. He struck out 132 batters in 98 1/3 innings while allowing only three home runs. Opponents batted a paltry .196.
Eighteen of his 22 appearances for Fayetteville were starts.
Dubin went a combined 3-1 for two other Class-A clubs in 2018 and 2019.
“I knew he had this in him and a real shot to do something for a major league team,” GC coach Micah Baumfeld of Dubin after his breakthrough 2019 campaign. “He was excited to be drafted by the Astros. They are great at building through the farm system. I think we really could see Shawn pitching in a major league game in the near future.”
According to multiple online statistical databases, at least three former Georgetown players have made it to the majors, most notably Paul Derringer. A pitcher from 1931 to 1945, Derringer won 223 games with the Cardinals, Reds and Cubs.
Frank Browning, a pitcher in 1910, and Corky Withrow, an outfielder in 1963, also saw brief stints in the show.
Dubin was Mid-South Conference pitcher of the year in 2018, when he shattered the Tigers’ single-season record for strikeouts with 128, giving him a margin of more than 40 over the previous standard.
He was 9-1 with four complete games and two shutouts. Dubin earned NAIA first-team All-America honors, making him the third Tiger to receive that distinction.
The Astros selected the 6-foot-1, 171-pound Dubin in the 13th round that June.
