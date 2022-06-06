Tigers cut five teams' golf mobilizes in protest
In a sign of the economic times, Georgetown College student athletes from five different teams were notified last week that the school has eliminated their sport from the 2022-23 athletic budget.
Men's and women's varsity golf, a co-ed archery program and junior varsity men's and women's soccer teams all are on the department chopping block.
“Georgetown College is taking steps to control institutional costs that include the discontinuation of some of the college's athletic teams,” the school said in a statement posted Friday on its web and social media platforms.
“Scholarships for all affected student athletes will be honored, but the college will no longer fund competition. These actions are part of a broader restructuring of the college's budget that was necessary to respond to rapidly rising costs and to eliminate a gap between projected costs and projected revenue.”
No affected program reacted more swiftly and unequivocally than golf. More than 1,600 friends of the program had signed a petition on change.org as of Monday afternoon.
Past and present golfers and former coaches contend that their program makes only a small dent in the annual athletic budget while bringing honor and stature to the school and community at large.
“This program is too valuable to lose,” Baylee Salyers, a 2020 graduate, wrote in initiating the petition. “This program has produced countless athletes that have gone on to make an impact in the golf world. This program has also produced numerous professionals n healthcare, business and accounting.”
Twenty current players and four coaches are affected by the termination of the program, including Scott County High School graduate Katherine Wesley.
Wesley, who was to have been one of three seniors on the GC women's team in the fall, said the decision effectively ends her 11-year competitive career in the sport.
“To say that I am crushed is an understatement,” Wesley wrote in a Facebook post. “The opportunity to finish my senior season was taken away due to issues out of my own control. I am angry, I am disappointed, and I am more sad than words could ever express. I am grateful to have been able to play in college and travel to some amazing golf courses. However, I can't like I say I'm at all OK with GC's decision to cut the entire golf program.”
Great Crossing High School graduate Connor Smith competed for the Tigers as a freshman this past year.
In a message to the News-Graphic, Smith indicated that he felt the cuts were not equitable.
“I think this is very unfair. They have 160 players on the football team on scholarship on the men's golf team, and they decided to cut us instead of taking some away from every program,” Smith wrote. “The coaches have calculated the numbers, and they say (the school isn't) saving that much from this. It's unfair to the players who worked so hard for years.”
Jake Caudill, another Great Crossing athlete, was set to join Smith this summer.
“I signed to play with Georgetown College, and I was so excited,” Caudill said. “They decided to cut the program to save a tiny amount of money.”
Former GC women's coach Marlene Schulte held school administration accountable while sharing the petition and her many memories on social media.
“Some of the best times of my life were as a player and coach for the Georgetown Colege women's golf team,” Schulte wrote. “This program was established to build good, honest people on and off the competitive field. As coach I held the players to high standards of honesty, kindness to competitors and classroom excellence. For over two decades this program has produced strong and respectful individuals who represent the college well. To cut this program in the hasty manner it was (eliminated) is wrong.”
In addition to golf and archery, Georgetown offered football nd baseball for men, lacrosse and softball for women, and cross country, soccer, volleyball, tennis and indoor and outdoor track and field for both in 2021-22.
Men's volleyball was added only two years ago. Archery and cheerleading are considered co-ed “activities.” Multiple programs operate junior varsity programs that practice and play at least a partial schedule.
“This petition represents more than just a desire to bring back the golf program. It represents the fact that the college needs to be held accountable for this hasty and impulsive decision,” Schulte wrote. “The players, their families and alumni deserve an answer of why the golf program was chosen over other programs, or even keeping four other JV programs but cutting varsity golf.
“To impulsively cut the men's and women's team in the manner they were is flat disrespectful. The 'answer' has been to add or drop teams for years. The lack of proper leadership that displays integrity, honesty and empathy is glaring. These programs were largely self-sufficient. Blaming the bottom line is a flat lie.”
In the aftermath of the many challenges wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of NCAA programs across all divisions as well as NAIA (in which Georgetown plays) have dropped or suspended programs for the expressed purpose of making ends meet. Other schools have closed entirely.
Taylor University, an NAIA school in Upland, Indiana, eliminated men's and women's tennis and women's lacrosse while adding competitive cheerleading.
But even NCAA D1 programs haven't bene immune: University of Akron dropped its men's golf and cross country and women's tennis programs North Carolina Central eliminated baseball.
None of that is any consolation to GC alumni or current standouts who grieve the loss of that opportunity.
“My heart truly hurts for the current members of the team and the many other alumni affected by this decision,” former player Deanna Johnson wrote in the petition. “GC golf provided me the confidence to grow, leadership skills, and cultivated some of the most amazing friendships I've had throughout my life so far. They believed in me on and off the course. It wasn't just about the golf but the support and memories. It was about the values the game taught me and how those values molded me.”
“In my time at Georgetown, I enjoyed many things at the school. However, being a part of the golf team was always my favorite. Without it, I would not have met some of my closest friends and would not be the person I am today,” Patrick Oakley, a graduate of the men's program, added. “I am ashamed of the administration and blame them entirely for the short-sighted and careless leadership that has allowed this to happen.
“I fully believe that a golf team is a valuable asset to an athletic program, and to think that future students of Georgetown will not have the ability to share in the experiences and the moments that I had is sickening.”
Wesley wrote that the ups and downs that are the nature of the game are helping her navigate the whirlwind of emotions.
“To the sport that has impacted me so much, thank you for teaching me so many life lessons. It's in circumstances like these that I can fully appreciate what golf has taught me and how it has shaped my character. Thank you to the coaches I have had that have pushed me to become a better player. I appreciate that more than you'll ever know,” Wesley said. “To GC, your student athletes have given up so much for this school just to be let down and blindsided by decisions like this. Do better.”
The program's impact on the Georgetown College brand goes far beyond whatever trophies were won and personal bests set on the course, proponents say.
“These teams have always had one of the highest team GPAs on campus and the least amount of criminal and disciplinary incidents,” Schulte said in her Facebook post. “The players, parents and staff deserve better.”
