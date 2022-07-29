Georgetown College hired Bianca Rojas as the new head coach for the Tigers lacrosse team on July 28.
Rojas has been coaching at Point University in Georgia for the last three years.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Georgetown College hired Bianca Rojas as the new head coach for the Tigers lacrosse team on July 28.
Rojas has been coaching at Point University in Georgia for the last three years.
Rojas played lacrosse for Shorter University, where she holds the school record for ground balls with 235.
â€‹
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.