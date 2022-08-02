Both the mens’ and the womens’ Track and Field teams at Georgetown College earned academic honors.
Updated: August 2, 2022 @ 8:13 am
Both teams were named All-Academic teams by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The award goes to teams that have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale. The women’s team had a 3.64 cumulative GPA, while the men’s team had a 3.48 cumulative GPA.
Two members of the women’s team also received individual All-Academic honors, Sarah Bolton and Jalynn Landversicht.