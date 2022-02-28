Stumbling into the Mid-South Conference men's basketball tournament is a distant memory. Georgetown is already out of the starting block and in a dead sprint toward another NAIA national title.
GC punctuated a three-day defensive clinic in Bowling Green by avenging two double-digit regular-season losses with a 68-59 victory over top-seeded Thomas More in the MSC title game Monday night.
It's title No. 12 for the Tigers in the 26-year history of the conference tournament, including two championship-game wins at the Saints' expense over the past three seasons.
“We tell our guys all the time, you've got to be ready for people's best shot, and we finally were able to give them close to our best shot,” GC coach Chris Briggs said. “Maybe not our best shot, but at least we played a solid game for 37 minutes or so right there.”
Derrin Boyd scored 19 points to lead Georgetown (25-7) for the third consecutive night. His 3-point play and dunk were the beginning and end, respectively, of an 11-2 closing run over the final 2:15.
“The last two minutes, it was just give everything I've got,” Boyd said. “Coach gives me the confidence to go out there and do what I do, and I can't do nothing but thank him and the staff for what they do for us.”
Boyd, who averaged 19.7 points and five assists per game, was named tournament MVP.
Others scored in bunches when the Tigers needed it most.
Cam Brooks-Harris scored all 12 of his points off the bench in the first half to keep the Tigers within a point, 32-31, at intermission. Kyran Jones collected eight of his 10 points in the second half to go along with 13 rebounds.
Jaquay Wales added 12 points and seven assists for Georgetown, which limited Thomas More (27-4) to 37.3 percent shooting and a whopping 21 points below its season average.
'We just had to lock back in,” Boyd said. “Four losses really left a bitter taste in our mouth at the end of the season, so we had to come out and make a statement to everybody in the conference.”
Reid Jolly led the Saints with 24 points. Ryan Batte went 7-for-22 from the field and finished with 16 points and nine rebounds.
The game was tied at 52, 54 and 57 before Boyd's and-one put the Tigers ahead to stay. Jones answered the Saints with a big bucket to make it 62-59 at the 1:07 mark.
It was all Georgetown from there, with Jones' put-back after a steal by Michael Turay making it a two-possession game.
“Just getting stops and run-outs right there,” Briggs said of the difference between the in-state rivals, “I called a timeout around that two-minute mark just to get our guys (focused), make sure they were fresh and knew what we needed to do to get the stops we needed. That score doesn't tell how close that game was. That was a one, two, three-point game. I was thinking we might go four dang overtimes with this one.”
Boyd hit two free throws prior to his transition jam at the finish. Georgetown shot just under 50 percent on the night (28-for-57).
Thomas More, which won 85-74 and 85-59 earlier this winter in extending its winning streak over Georgetown to five, played a familiar refrain while jumping out to a 9-2 lead. The Tigers missed four of their first five shots and committed three turnovers.
“That is a heck of a ball club, great players,” Briggs said. “I told half of them in the handshake line if we can't win (the national title), I want them to win it, and I sincerely mean that. I respect them. But when you have adversity against a team like that, you dial in a little more. You get a little more focused.”
Brooks-Harris hit three quick shots after entering the game to steady the Tigers, who forged ahead for the first time at 18-17. Drew LaMont drained a 3-pointer to slow the Saints' modest run shortly thereafter.
GC gave up eight offensive boards in the first half, leading to 11 second-chance points from Thomas More.
The Tigers buckled down in that category and rode the crest of seven straight points by Jayrese Williams and a Boyd bucket to a 40-34 advantage with 16:12 to go.
“That's just name of the game is have fun with it,” Boyd said. “We played this as little kids. We were just having fun. It's the same thing, just a bigger stage.”
Back stormed the Saints with 10 of the next 12 points before Jones' layup off a feed from Williams balanced the books at 44.
After losing four consecutive games to close out the regular season and giving up 83 points per game over that stretch, the Tigers surrendered no more than 67 in their three MSC tournament wins.
“That was big time. Our goal every game is to hold 'em to 39 percent and try to out-rebound people by 10,” Briggs said. “If you can do that and just do something on offense, you've got a chance.”
Both teams have an automatic bid to the NAIA tournament, which begins with games at host sites across the country March 11 and 12. Later rounds are played the following week in Kansas City, Missouri.
GC won its prior Mid-South titles in 1997, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2016, 2019 and 2020. The Tigers also have been runner-up eight times.
“Obviously the conference tournament means a little more,” Briggs said. “It's not just the regular season. Every game has to mean a lot to you, but obviously conference tournament you want to get it done.”
Georgetown narrowly missed a sweep of the championships Mpnday night.
Playing in their first final since 2014 and seeking to end a 14-year title drought, the GC women rallied late but fell just short in a 70-68 loss to Campbellsville.
Madison Darnell, whose potential game-tying shot was partially blocked – the Tigers' pleas for a foul fell on deaf ears – led five GC players in double figures with 18 points, Jazzmyn Elston added 15, Grace White 13, Callie Jackson 11 and AJ Stevenson 10.
The Tigers are expected to earn their first invitation to the NAIA women's tournament since the 2018-19 season.