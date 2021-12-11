There will be a Scott County-Great Crossing boys' basketball showdown Saturday.
In a disappointing development to everyone with more than a passing interest in the programs, however, the stakes will be bragging rights rather than a Toyota Classic championship.
South Laurel and Frederick Douglass escaped with semifinal wins in the closing seconds Friday night, spoiling the dream match-up in dramatic fashion.
SC's loss was especially painful – an eight-point lead evaporated in the final 62 seconds as South Laurel rallied for a 65-63 victory in a clash of Cardinals.
Seeking its second straight title in the 26-year-old tournament, Douglass erased previously undefeated GC's lead with an extended flurry late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, then held on by its fingernails for a 60-57 victory.
As a result, Great Crossing (4-1) will host Scott County (2-3) in the third-place game at 4 p.m., immediately followed by South Laurel (4-0) and Frederick Douglass (2-3) in the title tilt at 5:30 p.m.
A flurry of late turnovers foiled SC, which led by 13 with just over four minutes remaining.
Isaiah Haynes first hit a 3-pointer, then made both free throws after being fouled on an attempted dunk to make it a 60-48 margin. Andrew Willhite padded that with another point at the line.
The host Cards slowed the pace slightly with mixed results, but they were still on top 63-55 after Willhite found Jeremy Hamilton down low for a key bucket with just under two minutes remaining.
Brayden Reed's relatively uncontested but seemingly innocuous drive to the basket pulled South Laurel within six at 63-57 with 1:02 left.
Two more turnovers led to baskets for South Laurel, which burned its final timeout in the exchange. Then a five-second violation along the baseline led to Eli Gover's go-ahead 3-pointer from the right corner with eight seconds to go.
Scott County finally dribbled through the pressure on its next possession but threw it away in the frontcourt, and one final free throw from Reed slammed the door.
The unimaginable finish soured a huge night by the Cards' JZ Middleton, who scored a game-high 21 points on 7-for-8 shooting, including buzzer-beating 3-pointers to end the second and third quarters. He also dished out seven assists.
Middleton scored the final 11 points of the first half, transforming a 30-23 deficit into a 34-30 halftime advantage.
Micah Glenn and Nick Mosby then christened the second half with threes, seemingly putting the Cards in control.
Hamilton had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Haynes also scored 11, while Mosby added 10 with four assists.
A season-high 18 turnovers were the undoing for SC, which shot an even 50 percent from the field.
Gover led South Laurel with 16 points and four steals. Parker Payne supplied 14 points. Caden Jones and Rhys England each posted 11 points and five rebounds, while Brayden Reed notched nine points, seven boards and four assists.
Broncos also rise up in second half
GC also led by double digits, but much earlier: Vince Dawson III made it 20-10 with a hook shot from the right baseline midway through the second quarter.
Malachi Moreno stopped a brief Douglass run with a resounding dunk off a dish from Jeremiah Godfrey and preserved the Warhawks' 25-22 halftime edge.
Tyson Barrett sandwiched a 3-pointer and two free throws around four close-range misses on one Great Crossing possession to pull Douglass even at 29 early in the third.
Junius Burrell broke that tie with a 3-pointer. Moments later, Tye Schureman nailed another to put GC back on top by six at 37-31.
Douglass answered with a damaging 21-6 run and put GC in a nine-point hole with 4:44 to play. Dawson delivered a flurry of big shots down the stretch, including a 3-pointer to make it 55-52 near the two-minute mark.
Later, Burrell was called for an offensive foul on a drive that might have knotted the game, and Cameron Dunn answered with a drive for the Broncos.
Moreno's put-back and a fadeaway jumper by Dawson kept it alive down the stretch, but two crucial free throws by Armelo Boone and a key offensive rebound from Barrett after a missed front end of a one-and-one staved off the rally.
Kai Simpson's steal prevented the Warhawks from launching a potential game-tying shot in the closing seconds.
Dawson paced GC with 19 points, six rebounds and four assists. Moreno finished with 11 points, 13 points and five blocked shots. Burrell combined 10 points with four assists.
Barrett's big night of 14 points and 14 rebounds bolstered the Broncos. Tylon Webb also fashioned 14 points, with Simpson (12) and Boone (11) additionally in double digits.
Douglass attacked the rim and reaped free throws to the tune of 17-for-26, compared to 6-for-11 by GC.
In consolation bracket action, Holy Cross Covington outlasted Lexington Christian Academy, 78-74, on the strength of a boys' tournament record 53 points by Jacob Meyer, who has averaged 47.5 in two games.
West Jessamine defeated Lafayette, 83-61, in the other consolation clash, while Franklin County took a big step toward the girls' round-robin title with a 54-31 victory over Simon Kenton.
Great Crossing girls will host Simon Kenton at 1 p.m. Saturday, with Scott County entertaining Franklin County at 2:30 p.m.