Both local girls' basketball teams faced a sleek, high-performance opponent that kicked into overdrive early on the opening night of the Toyota Classic.
Great Crossing and Scott County each absorbed a frustrating, one-sided loss Wednesday that went to a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Franklin County looked the part of a multi-time, reigning district and regional champion in an 83-48 rout of GC, while Simon Kenton squelched SC, 71-30, to tip off the round-robin event.
Two mainstays of the Flyers' starting lineup, Patience Laster (25 points, seven rebounds, four steals) and Nevaeh Carter (17 points, eight assists, five rebounds), had huge nights and kept Franklin County undefeated in seven all-time contests with its newest 41st District challenger.
“They're long. They're strong. They're physical, athletic. You name it, they got it all,” Great Crossing coach Glenn Wilson said. “We didn't give ourselves a chance. We came out and played passive, throwing the ball away, not playing smart. We didn't take advantage of the chances we had early. We turned it right back over.”
Freshman Cameryn Ridderikhoff nailed all three of the Flyers' 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
GC (1-2) committed 21 turnovers and shot a paltry 27.7 percent from the field. Ava Schureman led the Warhawks with 10 points and five rebounds. Raegan Barrett added nine points, while Chapel Brown chipped in eight off the bench.
“The disappointing part is it's season three,” Wilson said. “They're not young like they were. We expect more out of them. They've got to find the fire within themselves to get out there and figure out what they need to do to win.”
A brief 7-6 lead evaporated in a hurry with 11 consecutive Franklin County points, fueled by Carter's transitional trips to the rim. Her eight points led a barrage by seven different scorers for the Flyers in the opening period.
It was a game plan the Warhawks would have been wise to employ themselves against the bigger, stronger Flyers.
“We needed to get the tempo up,” Wilson said. “We got a couple baskets like that, and then we started over just walking the ball up. With what we have in that locker room, we've got to be a fast tempo team.”
Laster, held to one free throw in the first quarter, was ablaze for the duration. She was equally unstoppable on layups and jumpers from the top of the key as the Flyers ripped open leads of 41-21 at halftime and 60-35 after three quarters.
Franklin County has let big leads dwindle against Great Crossing in the past, but there was no let-up from any combination of five in blue and gold. Jazmin Chambers and Dorothy Gorman each furnished eight points for the Flyers. Juliana Frazee supplied six. Inside the 3-point arc, Franklin County shot a sizzling 31-for-51, just above 60 percent.
“Defensively we just broke up completely. We weren't communicating on defense. We knew we were going to struggle with the bigs inside,” Wilson said. “And offensively, we tried to force too much. When we moved the ball around, we got good shots. Of course, you've got to knock shots down too.”
The Flyers shut out the Warhawks' top returning scorer, Timothi Williams, in the first half. They held her to four points on the night, all from the line.
Points off turnovers (26-8) and second-chance points (16-7) favored Franklin County.
“Blocking out was horrible. We just let them push us all over,” Wilson said. “Big girls like that you've got to get in their legs, period. Push them back. Try to fight. Tonight, we just didn't have a lot of fight in us. We had a lot of excuses. Excuses get you beat.”
SC (0-3) never hit double-digit scoring in any period, while Simon Kenton's offense grew stronger as the evening progressed after a frosty 12-5 start through eight minutes.
The Cardinals went 12-for-50 (24 percent) from the field and were haunted by 34 turnovers. Kenady Tompkins amassed 12 points and nine rebounds on 5-for-16 shooting. Kelsie Hall and Maleiyah Moore provided a defensive spark with three steals apiece. Moore hauled down eight rebounds.
Simon Kenton sank 10 3-pointers from seven different sources Rylie Flynn led the Pioneers with 15 points and three steals off the bench. Sereneti Webb and Emilee Eggleston each contributed 12 points, while Anna Kelch tallied 10.
The Pioneers closed the first half with a 10-2 run over the final 3:30 to lead 27-13.
SC and GC met Thursday night after press time in their annual Battle of the Birds. They'll swap rugged out-of-town opponents in Saturday's final round of the showcase.
“That's how our schedule is all season long. We’ll play a lot of back-to-back games,” Wilson said. “We've got to figure this out. It's a long season, and we don't have an easy schedule.”
South Laurel wins boys' opener
In the only boys' quarterfinal game played Wednesday, South Laurel christened the tournament with a wire-to-wire, 57-45 win over East Jessamine.
Eli Gover led four players in double figures with 13 points for the Cardinals, who will take on Thursday's Scott County/Lafayette winner in the red bracket semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
