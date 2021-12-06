Ready or not, the 26th Toyota Classic is here.
After a quarter-century of proud tradition and lasting memories, the county's high school basketball showcase has moved from its traditional mid-to-late-January date to a new slot in the second week of December.
Scott County and Great Crossing will jointly host the tournament for the second time after last year's edition — scheduled for these December dates — was canceled due to the pandemic.
The tournament will tip off 6 p.m. Wednesday with a girls' round-robin game at both SC and GC and conclude with GC hosting the boys' championship at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
In addition to the Cards and Warhawks, defending (January 2020) champion Frederick Douglass headlines the boys' field, which also includes Covington Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lexington Christian, South Laurel and West Jessamine.
Franklin County and Simon Kenton join the host schools in the girls' division.
Reasons for the break with tradition moving forward include what is likely less difficulty dealing with weather in December. Recent years have been heavily impacted by snow and ice storms that are infrequent in the region before Christmas.
Also, the change is expected to make the tournament more attractive to teams who are not yet in the heart of their district schedule. And with the launch of GCHS in 2019 and the availability of two varsity-level gyms, an earlier date could eventually open the girls' bracket to a full, eight-team field.
Birds Nest Broadcasting will carry a game each of the four days, including the championship. Audio is at news-graphic.com or on our YouTube platform,with streaming video available for a monthly subscription fee on NFHS Network.
Here's a peek at the schedule for the week (times and locations subject to change):
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Franklin County at GC girls (district game), 6 p.m.
Simon Kenton at SC girls, 6 p.m.
South Laurel vs. West Jessamine boys, 7:30 (SC)
Thursday, Dec. 9
GC at SC girls, 6 p.m.
HC vs. Douglass boys, 6 p.m. (GC)
Lafayette at SC boys, 7:30 p.m.
LCA at GC boys, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
SK vs. FC girls, 5:30 p.m. (GC)
SL/WJ loser vs. SC/Laf loser, 6 p.m. (SC)
HC/FD loser vs. GC/LCA loser, 7 p.m. (GC)
SL/WJ winner vs. SC/Laf winner, 7:30 p.m. (SC)
HC/FD winner vs. GC/LCA winner, 8:30 p.m. (GC)
Saturday, Dec. 11
Seventh-place game, 1 p.m. (SC)
SK at GC girls, 1 p.m.
FC at SC girls, 2:30 p.m.
Fifth-place game, 2:30 p.m. (GC)
Third-place game, 4 p.m. (GC)
Championship, 5:30 p.m. (GC)