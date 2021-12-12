Economical on offense, crafty and unrelenting on defense, Great Crossing bounced back from its first loss of the boys' basketball season with a satisfying statement win in Saturday's closing installment of the Toyota Classic.
GC took control in the second quarter and answered every Scott County threat thereafter to secure a 68-53 win in the third-place battle between rivals shaking off the semifinal cobwebs.
Junius Burrell led the way with 20 points for Great Crossing, including 9-for-12 from the free-throw line, where the Warhawks (5-1) went 19-for-30 compared to 5-for-7 for the Cardinals (2-4).
Vince Dawson III added 15 points and four assists, while Gage Richardson registered 11 points to lead a 30-4 GC advantage in bench scoring.
Seven of the Warhawks' nine tries from 3-point range found the mark, including two apiece from Richardson and Tye Schureman.
Isaiah Haynes and Nick Mosby set the pace for Scott County with 14 points apiece. Micah Glenn contributed 13.
Foul trouble haunted the Cardinals throughout, and it deepened in the third quarter when Haynes and Jeremy Hamilton each picked up their third personal foul, then a technical for their fourth as a consequence for the reactions.
GC parlayed the first double-whammy into two free throws by Carson Walls and a floater from Dawson. The encore led to Burrell sinking three of four from the line.
Even after JZ Middleton's 60-foot prayer was answered at the horn, SC still trailed by nine at 51-42.
Tyquan Stakelin countered that with seven straight points in a minute – two runners off the window, followed by a 3-pointer – to ensure that the trend of double-digit victories in the brief series would continue.
Burrell made three steals, and his countless deflections further led to a dozen SC turnovers.
Less than 24 hours after the birds lost their chance at a berth in the finals by a combined five points, the Cards found their footing more quickly.
Mosby's 3-point play staked SC to a 7-2 lead at the 4:25 mark of the opening period. Haynes and Mosby each scored six to fuel the Cards' 14-8 edge after eight minutes.
GC settled down and scored nine of the next 11 points, forging ahead on a 3-pointer by Richardson with 5:12 remaining in the half.
The Warhawks missed five of six from the line to slow that progress, and a late exchange of threes by Schureman and Haynes left Great Crossing with a 27-24 lead in the locker room.
Malachi Moreno maximized the Warhawks' size advantage in the paint with 11 rebounds (nine defensive) and four blocked shots. GC shot 53.8 percent from the field compared to SC's 35.5 percent.
Moreno and Dawson were all-tournament selections for Great Crossing. Middleton (six points, four assists, three steals) and Hamilton (held to two points and team-high seven boards) received the Scott County honors.
Great Crossing's victory was the first for the home team in the brief, five-game history between the neighbors.
South Laurel backed up its furious, last-minute rally past Scott County on Friday night by holding off Frederick Douglass in a defensive slugfest, 53-46, for the championship.
Also in the boys' tournament, junior Jacob Meyer of Holy Cross Covington scored 44 in his team's 91-75 consolation round win over Lafayette to shatter the five-year-old scoring record.
Meyer's 139 points, an average of 46.3, is 38 more than any other player has scored in the 26-year history of the showcase. He also set the boys' single-game mark with 53 points on Friday.
Warhawks ward off Pioneers, snag second
Second place in the girls' round-robin was satisfying and hard-earned for Great Crossing after a running-clock loss on opening night.
GC saw Simon Kenton erase its 19-point lead in the second half Saturday before a basket and steal by Olivia Tierney and two free throws from Timothi Williams sealed a 74-70 win for the Warhawks.
Tierney finished with 16 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals to earn her second straight player of the game trophy in the tourney for Great Crossing (3-2).
Rachel Smith matched the team high with 16, including numerous baskets to stop one of Simon Kenton's many runs in its tracks.
Williams scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half. Raegan Barrett combined 10 points with seven rebounds.
Sereneti Webb was relentless for Simon Kenton (3-4) with 19 points and 21 rebounds. She headlined the Pioneers' staggering 55-26 advantage on the glass, including 13 of her team's 32 offensive boards.
Alexis Baker added 16 points and seven assists to propel the Pioneers, who were down 55-36 after a 3-pointer by Williams and consecutive inside baskets from Ava Schureman and Barrett with just over two minutes to go in the third period.
Tierney and Smith sandwiched threes around a modest Simon Kenton run to keep the cushion at 61-47 entering the fourth.
The Pioneers scored the first eight points of that period before Smith intervened with another 3-pointer.
Williams' two free throws made it a three-possession gap at the 2:17 mark, but Emilee Eggleston's put-back, Baker's 3-pointer off a Webb steal and two Ava Slusser free throws after an offensive rebound squared it at 70.
Great Crossing overcame its troubles under the window with a phenomenal 12-for-20 shooting day from deep. Smith and Tierney, who were the Warhawks' all-tournament selections, went a combined 7 of 11 from beyond the arc.
Eight different Warhawks scored in a sweltering opening quarter, ending with GC in front, 25-19.
Schureman, Smith and Chapel Brown all rained down threes in the second stanza to maintain a 36-29 margin.
Building block for Lady Cards in 94-74 loss to powerful Flyers
Down to only two players on the roster with significant varsity experience and thrown to the wolves against the two-time defending regional champions, Scott County played its most prolific game of the young girls' basketball season in a 94-74 loss to tourney top gun Franklin County.
Maleiyah Moore poured in a career-high 32 points, including seven 3-pointers, for Scott County (0-5), who kept their deficit between eight and 12 for much of the afternoon before Franklin County (6-0) applied the exclamation point in the waning moments.
Kenady Tompkins, the only other veteran in the lineup after Tyra Young (hamstring) joined Emma Price and Brianna Penney (knees) on the sideline Thursday, supplied 22 points, seven rebounds and six blocked shots.
SC also reaped a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, both career-bests, from eighth-grader Belle Banner. Kelsie Hall chipped in seven points and five boards.
Franklin County, which won its first two games in the tournament by an average of 29, simply flaunted too much depth, experience and firepower.
Jazmin Chambers fueled the Flyers with 18 points and nine rebounds en route to player of the game laurels. Nevaeh Carter added 12 points and four assists. Juliana Frazee fashioned 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Cameryn Ridderikhoff and Dorothy Gorman tallied 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Held to three points, Flyers' stat Patience Laster amassed 16 rebounds and joined Carter and Chambers on the all-tournament team. Tompkins was the Cards' representative.
Five lead changes and three ties in the first quarter showed the Cards' mettle. They trailed 21-19 after eight minutes and 48-37 at the half.
Despite the high scoring, both teams were held below 40 percent from the field. Franklin County and Scott County combined for 28 3-pointers, including three each by the Flyers' Ridderikhoff and Lauren Meadows to counter Moore.