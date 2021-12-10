Thursday night took county basketball fans two steps closer to a dream match-up in Saturday's Toyota Classic championship.
Scott County and Great Crossing boys both won convincingly in front of their home fans, handling 11th Region rivals with ease in the quarterfinals.
SC played a nearly perfect first half in a 86-46 demolition of Lafayette, while GC led by double digits for most of the evening in a workmanlike 73-63 verdict over Lexington Christian.
Those results set up a split semifinal doubleheader on Friday. Scott County will host South Laurel at 7:30 p.m., while Great Crossing entertains Frederick Douglass at 8:30 p.m. Those times are approximate, pending the pace of preceding games at each site.
Also on Thursday, GC won its second consecutive girls' Battle of the Birds, spotting SC an early lead and then warding off a furious third-quarter rally to prevail, 73-64.
Can't-miss night for Cards
Nick Mosby snagged player of the game honors with 20 points and six assists to help Scott County (2-2) snap a two-game losing skid in overwhelming fashion.
SC shot 71 percent from the field and committed only one turnover while storming to a 54-22 lead. Micah Glenn's layup punched the running clock with 55 seconds remaining in the third period, and Cardinal starters were able to sit out the entire fourth quarter to rest up for the next round.
Mosby went 4-for-6 from 3-point range, including back-to-back bombs in the final minute of the first half. Larmarion McGrapth also buried three shots from beyond the arc before intermission for the Cardinals, who sank 14 of 23 from deep.
Isaiah Haynes added 17 points and McGrapth a career-high 13 for SC, which shared the basketball to the tune of 23 assists on 35 made field goals.
Seven different Cardinals registered a steal, led by two apiece from JZ Middleton, Jeremy Hamilton and Mosby.
Abe Nelson paced Lafayette (0-5) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Jack Ackerman pitched in nine points and six boards for the Generals.
Scott County improved to 27-3 against Lafayette since the Cards' first state championship season of 1997-98.
GC cruises, stays undefeated
Malachi Moreno piled up 19 points, topped his own school single-game record with 15 rebounds and blocked three shots in a MVP effort for Great Crossing (4-0), which led wire-to-wire and by as many as 22 points midway through the third quarter.
Carson Walls added 12 points and Vince Dawson III delivered 11, each with five rebounds. Tye Schureman supplied nine points, while Junius Burrell and Gage Richardson chipped in eight apiece. Schureman made four steals, and Burrell dished out four assists.
Two key second-half totals – LCA's 7-for-11 efficiency from 3-point range, and GC's 11-for-21 showing at the free throw line – helped the Eagles (1-3) hang around.
Brayden Mirus topped Lexington Christian with 18 points, while Tyler Hall had 16.
Moreno's presence staked the Warhawks to a 43-29 advantage on the boards. LCA mustered only two second-chance points all evening.
Defending tournament champion Frederick Douglass (1-3) won 69-67 on the other half of the green bracket with a layup at the buzzer, overcoming 42 points from Holy Cross Covington's Jacob Meyer.
Williams scores 1,000th point for Lady Warhawks
In a battle of rivals looking to shake off one-sided losses the previous night, Great Crossing used a 16-10 edge in the fourth quarter to stave off injury-plagued Scott County in the girls' contest at SCHS.
All five Warhawk starters scored in double digits, led by Rachel Smith with 18 points and player of the game Olivia Tierney with 16.
Ava Schureman (13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists) and Raegan Barrett (12 points, 15 rebounds) countered SC super-senior Kenady Tompkins (15 points, 17 rebounds, five blocks) in the paint.
And for an exclamation point, Timothi Williams' layup with 90 seconds remaining put her into the career 1,000-point club, joining 2021 graduate Braylee McMath in that category for Great Crossing.
Scott County cut a 16-point deficit to two before losing heart-and-soul junior Tyra Young to a hamstring pull late in the third quarter. The Cardinals were already missing senior guards Emma Price and Brianna Penney due to injury.
Even in her abbreviated time on the court, Young showed the way for SC with 19 points, 12 rebounds and six steals.
Kelsie Hall capped a 12-point third quarter with a transition layup to beat the buzzer and make it 57-54 before the Warhawks inched away.
Barrett and Schureman each scored five points in the final eight minutes to counter Maleiyah Moore's third and fourth 3-pointers of the night.
Hall finished with career-bests of 14 points and five assists for SC, while Moore tallied 12 points. After falling into an early 7-0 hole, Great Crossing held Scott County to 35.4 percent from the field and harassed the Cards into 25 turnovers.
Great Crossing (2-2) will host Simon Kenton at 1 p.m. Saturday, while the gauntlet gets no easier for Scott County (0-4) in a 2:30 p.m. contest with Franklin County.