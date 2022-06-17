Track and field: Pendleton adapts, leaves nest in style
Jacob Pendleton is living, throwing, medal-winning proof that we can't see and often don't empathize with what's going on inside the human body.
Outwardly, Pendleton has always been an honor roll student and a strapping lad who loved sports and typically became fast friends with anyone on the basketball and football team.
He seemed to have it all, unless you were privy to a closer look and had some inkling of his physical aches and pains, or the mental strain of sometimes wishing he'd been dealt the same hand and afforded equal opportunity to his peers.
And so the odds were sharply against Pendleton being crowned regional champion and second in the state in a track and field event, one milestone on each side of his graduating magna cum laude from Great Crossing High School this spring.
Yet there he was, honor cord and medals around his neck.
“The main challenge was I have a chronic bone disease that affects my joints, the long-bone joints like hips, knees, ankles, shoulders,” Pendleton said of the disorder that placed a hurdle around every turn throughout his childhood. “Basically it's just a (malformation) in the joint. Most people have a ball-and-socket joint where your socket's nice and round and the ball is pretty round as well. Mine’s more of a flat plate and like a cone shape, so there's a lot of mobility that I'm missing.”
It's called multiple epiphyseal dysplasia. Another common name is Fairbank's Disease. By any label, it appears and wreaks havoc from an early age.
“We've known since I was about three years old, so before I started school I guess,” Pendleton said. “My parents (Josh and Lori) would send me off to school, and by the time I would come home, I wouldn't be moving as well. All that scar tissue would be broken down because of stuff I would be doing at school.”
Early arthritis and joint replacements are a common experience for those who suffer from the disease. Pendleton marked his sophomore year by having both hips replaced, with one surgery in August 2019 and another in June 2020.
Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic struck in the interim, ensuring Pendleton a high school experience like no other.
“Because of the weird shapes, cartilage wasn't able to form inside the joint, so it was just scar tissue. When the scar tissue would break down because of movement, it would just be bone on bone,” Pendleton said. “I dealt with that all the way up until my sophomore year, when I got both my hips replaced.
“That kind of made my sophomore year a little bit challenging, because I was dealing with recovering from the surgery, so I wasn't at school that much. Then (junior) year obviously we were almost all virtual. This year was almost like my first normal year of school, so I was kind of looking for something fun.”
As a student manager, Pendleton helped the Great Crossing boys' basketball team to its first 41st District title during the winter. But he sought more.
Pendleton received a nudge from a friend and classmate, Ethan Stadnyk, an offensive lineman signed to play football at the University of Pikeville.
“I had a class with him. We were talking about what we were gonna do after football was over,” Pendleton recalled. “He was like, 'You should come do track with me.' I gave it a thought. It was my senior year. I wanted to do something new and fun. I said, 'Yeah, sure, I'll come do track with you.'”
The courage to try it was step one, although admittedly Pendleton hadn't given much thought to the logistics of actually making it happen.
Athletics weren't an option for as long as Pendleton can remember, but track and field with its vast array of individual events and wide range of ability seemed like a natural place to start.
“I was told since I believe my fourth or fifth grade year, my orthopedic doctor told me that contact sports were basically out of the picture,” Pendleton said. “As we were going into middle school, all my friends were talking about joining the football team. That's something I wanted to do, but he basically told me no sports.”
With the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) recently launching a host of unified and adaptive sports in the quest for greater inclusion, his timing couldn't have been better.
“From my understanding, the adaptive side of shot put is anyone with a qualifying physical disability, some limiting factor that the KHSAA deems as allowed to throw in adaptive,” Pendleton said. “It's something that's there to give people with some sort of challenge a better shot of making it farther.”
It provided him a forum mostly to compete against himself while also making school history.
Great Crossing produced its first individual state champion as a school when Alexander Elam won the unified bowling title this past winter. Pendleton put himself in that rare air with a winning throw of 24 feet, ½ inch in the Class 3A Region 6 championship at George Rogers Clark Stadium in Winchester.
Two weeks later, Pendleton backed that up with a runner-up finish at KHSAA states, exceeding his previous personal best by more than a foot (25-1½) at the University of Kentucky.
“It's really hard to put into words how I feel,” Pendleton said. “I had a really amazing coach, Coach (Kelli) Lee, who brought me into her team, showed me the ropes of how everything works and was there for all of my meets, all of my achievements. It really is amazing saying my first season doing track I was able to go to state and get second place.”
Adaptive means the discipline may be performed either standing or in a wheelchair, and there are accommodations to help competitors compensate for the running, rotating start that throwers enjoy in the championship flight.
“At the state meet, there were bigger guys throwing 20, 30 feet farther than me and the other guy throwing adaptive,” Pendleton said. “We actually throw a smaller, lighter shot put just to make it a little bit easier. I believe the ones the other men were throwing were 12 pounds. The one I was throwing was closer to eight.”
In addition to being recognized at graduation for finishing his nontraditional academic journey with a grade point average above 3.5, Pendleton had the privilege of leaving the Warhawks' nest as a champion athlete.
As someone who spent his years from toddler to adolescent simply hoping to walk without pain, it's a postscript he couldn't have fathomed.
“It's definitely a really cool thing to end with, saying I got second place in state my first year,” Pendleton said.
In addition to the GC coaching staff, including head coach Glenn Wilson in his farewell season, Pendleton credited the sports medicine team, led by athletic trainer Kayla Hanson, for accelerating his development.
“All of the coaches were really understanding and really helpful when it came to talking to them about doing track. Both of the athletic trainers were really helpful if I had issues with something,” Pendleton said. “Obviously because I'd never done track before, it was like a brand-new requirement in terms of what I was supposed to do mobility-wise. The first couple weeks of practice it was kind of difficult. I didn't have that mobility yet, because I'd never done it. They helped me understand it a lot to get where I am.”
Best of all, Pendelton proclaimed himself essentially pain-free at the end of the four-month experience.
“The surgeries helped me get to where I am today and able to do track,” Pendleton said. “The pain is almost completely gone now. Me and my family have noticed a complete 180 (degree turn) in terms of my mobility and range of motion.”
Pendleton knows he isn't out of the woods. The disease is a chronic one that is likely to rear its head in multiple facets of life. His future children, for instance, would have a 50/50 chance of acquiring it.
“It's a genetic disorder, so it affects everyone on my dad's side of the family, all the men in his family,” Pendleton said. “I have it. He has it. His brother has it. His dad has it. My uncles have it.”
Because he underwent the hip replacement at such am early age, he may have to endure another round of surgery in his 20s.
“They don't know if my growth plates are fully closed yet,” Pendleton said. “So because there's a chance I might still be growing after, I might have to get them re-replaced the first year I'm out of college.”
One silver lining to Pendleton's life experience is that it piqued an interest in becoming a pediatric orthopedic registered nurse.
He will attend the University of Kentucky and is accepted into its pre-nursing program.
“I get all my general biology and chemistry stuff out of the way first,” he explained. “Then next year if I want to continue, I have to reapply to UK”s college of nursing so I can start nursing classes.”
Pendleton hopes to help and inspire others in the same way they have done for him, to live without limits.
“Before I got both my hips replaced, that bone-on-bone rubbing that would happen would get so painful that I couldn't walk for weeks or months on end,” he said. “So I spent a lot of time in the hospital, and all the nurses, all the doctors that I've had just kind of pushed me towards that career path.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
