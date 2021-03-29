Local wrestlers claimed three third-place finishes, a fourth and a fifth in Region 5 and 6 semi-state competition Saturday, March 20 at Ryle High School in Union, just missing the cut-off for the streamlined state meet this past weekend.
With four regionalized penultimate competitions added due to reduced state capacity and COVID-19 protocols, 11 local wrestlers — seven from Great Crossing, four from Scott County — earned a chance to be recognized among Kentucky’s best on the mat this season,
Rowdy Benner, Nick Armentano and Gus Roberts all finished third in their respective weight classes, falling one spot shy of an invitation to the state’s eight-man field. The champion and runner-up in each weight class earned that distinction.
Benner, a freshman and already a two-time regional champion, beat Brayden Wells of Campbell County by 13-2 major decision in the 120-pound third-place tilt. Benner finished with a sensational 32-2 record this winter.
GC sophomore Armentano (126 pounds) defeated Kyle Wojcicki of North Oldham by forfeit to go 16-4 on the campaign.
Gus Roberts, also a sophomore, decisioned Woodford County’s Nolan Banfield, 5-2, to take third for the Warhawks at 132.
The lone fourth-place finisher on the day was Great Crossing eighth-grader Clayton Shaddix, A middle school regional champion, Shaddix dropped a hard-fought, 4-1 decision to sophomore Mason Schweitzer of Walton-Verona and wound up 24-9 on his varsity schedule.
Elijah Baysinger, a Scott County senior, capped his career with a 9-4 decision over Vincent Stefani of Cooper for fifth place at 160. Baysinger concluded the season with a mark of 24-7.
In the only placement round bout between locals, Joshua Strayer, GC freshman, finished seventh after pinning Scott County junior Frank Chisley in 1:40 at 152. It punctuated an outstanding season for both Strayer (25-7) and Chisley (21-8).
GC freshman Jaxon Staggs snagged seventh at 113, defeating Kelton Bailey of Western Hills by medical forfeit.
James Arnold of SC also was seventh by default at 185 over Brandon Gibson of Walton-Verona. Arnold went 21-5 as a senior.
Kaden McConnaughhay (182) of SC and Joaquin Solis (220) of GC each finished eighth. Jack Harris of Oldham County defeated McConnaughhay by pin in 2:01, while Cross Dutton of South Oldham claimed a tight 4-3 decision over Solis.
