Great Crossing's modest two-game winning streak in boys' basketball ran into a senior-dominated, visiting buzzsaw from Holy Cross Covington on Tuesday night.
The Indians never trailed, ripped open an 18-point lead with their initial basket of the second quarter and cruised comfortably by that same margin, 90-72.
A sophomore inflicted much of the damage, however. Jacob Meyer led all scorers with 26 points, punctuated by three thunderous dunks, one of which briefly put a basket stanchion on the injured reserve list in the third period.
Brandon McClendon scored 13 of his 23 points in the third quarter for the Indians (6-3), who entered the game averaging more than 70 points per contest. Holy Cross Covington hurdled that number with seven minutes remaining.
GC (3-7) cut a 22-point deficit in half in the fourth quarter, but an open 3-pointer by Blake Robinson with three minutes remaining doused any Warhawk hopes of a miracle comeback.
Robinson finished with 14 points for Holy Cross Covington, which shot 51.5 percent from the field.
Carson Walls led four Warhawks in double figures with 20 points – all but two before intermission – and was named Scott County Veterinary Clinic player of the game on the Birds' Nest Broadcasting Network.
Kalib Perry (12 points, seven rebounds, three blocked shots) and Malachi Moreno (11 points, six rebounds) put up strong numbers for GC in the paint, while Daquis Brown scored all 10 of his points off the bench in the fourth quarter.
Holy Cross Covington hit five of its first six shots on the evening. Robinson, Meyer and Jeremiah Hicks combined for four first-quarter 3-pointers, and the Indians raced to a 26-10 advantage.
Fueled by Walls' outburst of three consecutive threes and 15 second-period points in all, the Warhawks clawed to within 45-34 at the half.
Defense wasn't stellar on either end of the court, but the Indians did manage to shut out Tye Schureman, who buried seven 3-pointers in the Warhawks' win Saturday at Grant County.
Meyer and Hicks each made three steals for Holy Cross Covington, which harassed Great Crossing into 18 turnovers while committing only nine.
GC's next scheduled game is home Saturday night against Berea.
Girls: Scott County 75, Frederick Douglass 65
Unlike other nights in the past five seasons when Scott County threatened to run one of its 42nd District girls' basketball rivals out of the gym, Frederick Douglass wouldn't go away Tuesday night.
SC didn't allow a point for the first six minutes and jumped out to a 23-2 lead, then lapsed into cruise control in Tuesday's 75-65 win.
The Lady Cardinals (3-5, 2-0) extended their district winning streak to 37 games. This was the second-closest contest in that span.
Emma Price hit five 3-pointers on her way to 22 points, plus five steals, for Scott County. She received career-high help from Brianna Penney with 19 and a matching five thefts. Penney went 7-for-8 from the line.
Kenady Tompkins added 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals but spent much of the night in foul trouble. That cost the Lady Cards one of their two senior starters and their most reliable ball-handler, helping Douglass (3-7, 1-2) to erase much of its early deficit.
SC led 28-9 after eight minutes, 46-21 at the half, and 60-40 going into the fourth.
Freshman forward Ayanna-Sarai Darrington bolstered the Broncos with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Kate Baker added nine points, Kasia Parks eight and Kourtesy Lee seven for Douglass.
The Lady Cards took advantage of 36 Bronco turnovers. Kaylie Wise (eight points, 10 rebounds) and Maleiyah Moore (eight points, eight rebounds, four assists) added to the Scott County attack.
Girls: Great Crossing 61, Frankfort 51
With Great Crossing back on the court after a 14-day COVID pause but still down two of its top players, senior Hailey Ward punctuated a spot start with one of the best shooting nights of her career and helped the Warhawks nail down an important 41st District girls' basketball road win.
Ward hit five of GC's nine 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 19 points in a 61-51 victory over Frankfort High, played at The Frankfort Christian Academy.
Senior point guard Braylee McMath also was her stellar self with 16 points on 8-for-12 shooting, six assists and five rebounds to propel Great Crossing (5-1, 2-1) in the wire-to-wire win.
It was never easy, though, after GC went up 9-1 out of the fate.
Frankfort (7-4, 1-2) nudged as close as three points late in the first period and four in the second before threes by Ward and Olivia Tierney and two McMath buckets made it 38-27 at the half.
Great Crossing extended that margin to 56-39 with eight minutes to play before Frankfort rallied on the shoulders of Jamaya Chenault (17 points), Rachel Shropshire (13, including 7-for-8 from the free throw line) and Haley Close (10), headlined by three 3-pointers).
After the Panthers pulled within single digits, McMath and the Warhawks successfully played keep-away down the stretch, took advantage of the hosts' fouls to give, and escaped with the win.
Rachel Smith and Ava Schureman each scored nine points for GC. Tierney added eight.
GC played the game without Timothi Williams and Reagan Barrett, its two top rebounders on the season and its second- and third-leading scorers, respectively.
The Warhawks host their cross-town rival Cardinals in Friday's Battle of the Birds. SC won all three meetings a year ago.
Men: Eastern Kentucky 86, Jacksonville State 82, OT
Cooper Robb piled up 20 points and three steals, while Michael Moreno's 15 points included consecutive, game-tying 3-pointers in the second half, leading Eastern Kentucky to an 86-82 overtime men's basketball win at Jacksonville State in a Tuesday night Ohio Valley Conference showdown.
EKU (14-2) has won nine consecutive games, three in overtime, and two of those against the Gamecocks.
Wendell Green Jr. topped the Colonels with 22 points and eight assists in their return from a 12-day break due to COVID protocol.