Alex Bennett’s putter caught fire Tuesday afternoon, and the freshman’s Great Crossing boys’ golf teammates followed his lead to a revenge victory over Scott County in this year’s “Battle of the Birds” at Cherry Blossom Golf Club.
Bennett, who played for Scott County as an eighth-grader a year ago when the Cardinals fought off the Warhawks in the first-ever head-to-head meeting, sank birdie putts on four of the first six holes.
A double bogey slowed Bennett’s progress at seven, but he collected himself with two pars for a 2-under 34.
Combined with sophomore Landon Bergman’s 37, it built the foundation for a 155-163 Warhawk triumph.
Ashton Cochran and Connor Smith each carded a 42 to complete the scoring for GCHS. Jake Caudill completed the Warhawks’ lead quintet with 44.
Ethan Flanders showed the way for Scott County with a 38. After a birdie on the first hole and a bogey at the third, the senior served up a string of pars until a double bogey on the finishing hole.
Blake Ford, also playing in the lead group, shot 41 for the Cardinals. Kyle VanValkenburg and Caden Less each chalked up 42, while Wyatt Holbrook shot 44.
Great Crossing won for the third time in four conference matches.
The teams will see each other twice this weekend in invitational tournaments. They’re in Montgomery County on Saturday and Bourbon County on Sunday.
For much more on the match between the county rivals, please see Friday’s News-Graphic.
GC girls' soccer shuts out Model
Great Crossing girls’ soccer served up its second shutout in as many nights Tuesday, blanking Model Laboratory School of Richmond, 3-0, on senior night.
It’s the first time the Warhawks have held consecutive opponents without a goal in school history.
Freshman phenoms Meren Patton (two goals, one assist) and Ally Nowlin (one goal, one assist) starred again for GCHS. Shelby Smith anchored the defense in goal.
GC scored late in the first half to break a scoreless stalemate, then tallied twice shortly after the end of intermission to put it away.
The team honored its two seniors, Elisabeth Keenan and Emily Ramos, in a ceremony before kickoff.
Next up for the Warhawks is a 42nd District contest at Frankfort on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Warhawk volleyball sends road message
Ranked one spot beneath Lafayette in the 11th Region according to one preseason poll, Great Crossing volleyball earned a statement win on the road in its season opener Tuesday night.
The Warhawks swept all three sets, taking down the Generals, 25-15, 25-22, 25-12.
GC jumped out to an 11-4 lead on its way to the first-set win.
Game two was a much tougher challenge, with the Warhawks nursing leads of 17-15 and 21-18 before applying the finishing touches.
Another quick start (12-5) sent Great Crossing on its way in the third chapter.
The reigning 42nd District champions stay in the region and on the road against another feisty opponent, Madison Southern, before hosting the Battle of the Birds against SC on Thursday.
SC falls just short in five-set thriller
Scott County volleyball had Madison Southern on the ropes, but the Eagles slipped away for a season-opening victory, three sets to two, in Berea.
It was remarkably similar to a five-set classic in Georgetown last year. Madison Southern came out on top in that one as well.
Back and forth the 11th Region rivals went, with SC showing out in a convincing 25-14 verdict to open the match.
Madison Southern eked out a 25-22 win in the second game. Undaunted, Scott County surged to a 25-15 triumph in round three and had a chance to close out the match.
The Eagles fought back, 25-19, to square the deal at two sets apiece, then outlasted the Cards, 15-13, in the deciding sequence.
Cards drop 4-0 verdict in Tribe Shootout
Madison Central wasn't a gracious host Tuesday night, dismissing the Scott County boys' soccer team, 4-0, in the opening game of the week-long Tribe Shootout.
Gavin O'Shea scored two goals to pace the Indians, Luis Martinez and Sam Hughes also found the net.
SC will return Saturday for a neutral-site match against North Laurel. The tournament continues through Sunday. The Cards celebrated two of their four wins last year at the MCHS showcase.