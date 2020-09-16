After knocking at the door in two tough matches against highly regarded 11th Region volleyball opponents to start the season, Scott County finally kicked it down Tuesday night with a 3-1 win at Lexington Catholic,.
SC bounced back from first-set struggles and a 25-15 loss to take three thrilling sets in succession, 25-21, 25-21, 26-24, at Bueter Gymnasium.
The Cardinals (1-2) led the fourth and deciding game by six before the host Knights (1-2) rallied. It appeared headed for a fifth set when Lexington Catholic grabbed a 23-20 advantage, then snapped a modest Scott County run to earn two set points.
Not to be denied, SC won both those exchanges, pulling even at 24 on a block by Grace Gindling.
Riese Leahy then served her team-leading fourth ace of the night to give the Lady Cards match point, which Gindling cashed in with a kill.
Scott County nursed a similarly slim lead all the way through the third set before Samantha McClanahan and Emily Sue Watts smashed home the final two points.
Lexington Catholic was up one set and again 11-7 in the second before SC settled in with eight of the next 10 points.
McClanahan added a kill to keep that lead for good. Gindling provided the clinching put-away.
Emily Rose delivered eight kills to lead the Cardinals. McClanahan added seven, Amy McClure six, and Watts and Gindling five each. Gindling also registered three solo blocks.
An all-around stellar night for McClanahan included 21 assists and 14 digs, both team bests, along with three aces. Makenzie Peters supplied eight assists. The Cards also received double-digit digs from Peters (14), Leahy (13) and Jayla Harris (11),
Scott County lost at Madison Southern in five sets and Great Crossing in four to start the season. The Cards finally get a chance to play host when West Jessamine drops in for a showdown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hall, Willoughby propel Cards past Pirates
Scott County girls' soccer bounced back an impressive fashion from a one-sided district loss on Monday with a 2-1 triumph Tuesday at Berea.
That score also matched the Lady Cards' record on the season, all on the road.
Kelsie Hall and Leah Willoughby picked up the goals for Scott County, which fell 5-0 at Frederick Douglass to start the week,
A four-game road swing concludes Thursday evening at Boyle County.
Devils flash championship form at Cards' expense
The good news for Scott County boys' soccer was that the Cards rolled into Henry Clay on Tuesday night on a two-game winning streak.
On the flip side, they caught the reigning KHSAA state champion Blue Devils in a foul mood after their first loss of the season.
Henry Clay restored a sense of normalcy with a 5-0 district victory, dropping Scott County back to the .500 mark overall.
Chris Sanders scored a hat trick to lead the Devils (3-1, 1-0), who fell to Paul Laurence Dunbar on Saturday. Tahj Jairam added a goal and two assists. Eli Hopper scored the other goal and chipped in an assist.
Angel Velasco-Urbina turned away both of Scott County's shots on goal in the match.
SC (2-2, 0-1) faces two more road trips this week, to Lafayette on Thursday and Berea on Saturday.