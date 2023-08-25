Scott County weathered the winds of change, enjoyed a bounce-back season in 2022 and entered 2023 considered a favorite to reach the Class 5A championship game.
Just up the road a spell, Great Crossing survived a challenging inaugural season, produced a pair of NCAA Division I recruits and celebrated back-to-back eight-win campaigns.
Both teams have a thriving feeder system and have regularly rolled out a roster of more than 100 players per school.
Best of all, beginning with this season, the Cardinals and Warhawks no longer have to compete against one another in the same district or the same class.
So it's somewhat like starting the relationship over, or at least taking it into a new era, when SC and GC collide Friday night for the sixth time at Birds Nest Stadium.
Due to this week's extreme heat index and the forecast for another day with temperatures in the mid-90s, kickoff has been pushed back a half hour to 8 p.m.
The game will be available to watch via live stream for the monthly subscription fee on NFHS Network. A free audio simulcast is available at news-graphic.com and on our YouTube platform.
“When I came to Scott County in 1997, it's a can-do district,” SC coach Jim McKee said. “They don't set limits. The mindset is not about what's limited, It's not limitations. It's how are we gonna do it, not if we're gonna do it.”
Thanks to reclassification this past spring, football now gets to adopt the favorable situation that has prevailed with most other sports since Great Crossing opened in 2019: different districts.
Elsewhere, Great Crossing (41st District) and Scott County (42nd) compete separately against schools from Frankfort and Lexington, respectively, giving both a chance to qualify for the 11th Region tournament.
The Cards and Hawks until now had been paired together in the same, brutal Class 5A district with Frederick Douglass, as well as two easier marks in Montgomery County and Grant County.
With Great Crossing ascending to 6A, the Warhawks were shipped to a northern Kentucky district that includes Campbell County, Ryle and Simon Kenton.
Scott County stayed in 5A and will battle Anderson County, Collins, South Oldham and Woodford County in their five-team pod.
It all means the anticipated rivalry game, which bounced around from opening night in the inaugural season and mid-season in its regular rotation as a district battle, now will be slotted in week two for the foreseeable future.
“That's good for everybody to get it out of the way,” SC coach Jim McKee said. “Then we hope they win the rest of their games, take care of Trinity, St. X and Male, and we can go about our business.”
For GC, it's another welcome attempt to set the bar early as the Warhawks take the next step as a program into the state's largest enrollment classification.
A week ago, Great Crossing roared back from a 23-0 deficit midway through the third quarter and had a chance to complete a miraculous comeback in the final two minutes before falling to 4A power Franklin County, 23-21.
“You've got to see that competition,” GC coach Ricky Bowling said. “You've got to see that physicality early, and that prepares us for our district opponents going into the playoffs.”
Scott County is coming off a 51-7 rout of Madison Southern that showed in all three phases why the Cardinals are considered a co-favorite along with Bowling Green in 5A.
“Moving forward, I voted us No. 1 (in the preseason), because if I don't believe in these guys, how in the hell am I supposed to motivate them to believe in themselves?” McKee said. “That's what we expect and that's what we want.”
The Cards looked the part on offense last week, balancing its traditional three-pronged rushing attack of Jacob Fryman inside and Thomas Feickert and Ellis Huguely outside with Andrew Hickey's proven arm on play action and screen passes.
Hickey utilized five different receivers, including two touchdown throws to Eli Lilly.
Cards have kept place among Kentucky’s elite
Both the QB and his favorite target last week were under center coming up through Scott County's system, which is a testament to the Cardinals' continued ability to find just the right role for their best athletes.
“People would ask me, 'Did Great Crossing opening hurt you all?' I'm like, 'No, hell no, it helped us. It took 55 percent of our students, built a brand new stadium out there. It helped us.' It didn't,” McKee said. “It hurt us, and we had a time period of adjustment that we had to go through.
“Now it's five years later. They have had the opportunity to establish their program, and we have had the opportunity to navigate the road in the state we're in. You can't wear the same set of clothes every day, so we've figured out how to fit into these clothes better.”
SC will be clothed differently this week and going forward without senior defensive tackle Ja'Sante Harmon, who was lost on the final play of the first half against Madison Southern to a serious lower body injury.
The Cards have been notorious gang-tacklers under longtime coordinator Monty McIntyre, and they'll need to do more of the same to overcome the loss of a D1 talent.
“I don't know what the rankings are. That's somebody's opinion, but he's got to be one of the best players in the state,” McKee said of Harmon.
Paul Garner picked off a pass last week and leads a Scott County secondary that also includes a lock-down corner in Buddy Collins.
A year ago, SC enjoyed its best season since the split, winning 11 games and reaching the third round of the 5A playoffs. The journey included the Cards' fifth consecutive win over the Warhawks, 43-0.
“The biggest thing about football at our school, it takes time to build a football culture like what we have,” McKee said. “That takes time and somebody like our principal, Ms. (Elizabeth) Gabehart. That is the difference in football and all other sports. Football takes a bunch of players and a bunch of coaches and a commitment from a bunch of people. It just doesn't happen overnight. Then you get it entrenched.”
Warhawks proved worthy in 5A, now face new challenges
GC has developed its brand at a steady pace. Franklin County was the first team other than SC, Douglass or Covington Catholic to defeat the Warhawks since 2020.
Most of the points allowed in the opening-night loss were from self-inflicted and correctable mistakes.
“That's the game of football. You have a turnover. It doesn't matter who you're playing. Whether it's Bryan Station or Scott County doesn't matter,” Bowling said. “It's how you respond to it. I think for us it's the same thing. You want to put us in 6A. Great. How do we respond to it and how good will we get throughout the season?”
Sophomore quarterback Jeremiah Clark orchestrated the GC comeback bid a week ago with his ability to escape the pass rush and either find an open man or run for his life and make positive yardage out of nothing.
Together with the backfield of Isaiah Johnson and Michael Pettigrew, he'll have to move the chains earlier in the game to keep pace with a Scott County offense notorious for grinding out long drives.
On the defensive side, Clayton Shaddix and Zach Morris proved stoppers last week, leading a collective effort that kept Franklin County under 200 yards.
“We call him Badger,” Bowling said of Shaddix. “When I saw him pick up their big, strong running back and drop him on his back the way he did, I knew he was going to be the real deal out there.”
5A Cooper and Collins and 3A Lexington Catholic are the only non-6A opponents on the Great Crossing docket after this week.
Including all classes, however, SC is the highest-ranked team GC will face in the regular season.
“Our program started five seasons ago. Yes, that was adversity, just building your program and everything that comes with that,” Bowling said. “Classification, yes it is a change. Your opponents are gonna change, How you plan your schedule, how you plan your practices, how you hit your off-season program, I think it automatically increases that expectation to a certain extent.”
From the sting of a 72-7 loss to SC in its first-ever game in 2019 to being perhaps a play or two away from winning in the regular season (14-6) and playoffs (21-19) only two years later, GC has shown the resilience and determination required to make the Battle of the Birds a true rivalry.
And if both programs are free to compete for championships without the other standing directly in its path, even better.
“At the end of the day, I feel like what we build our program on and how we go about our business, that doesn't change necessarily,” Bowling said. “I do think some of these guys that have been in our program have been through ups and downs each season. So I do think we are mentally prepared for any change that comes our way.”