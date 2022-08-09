Two Great Crossing basketball players, Vince Dawson and Malachi Moreno recently received offers to play at NCAA Division 1 schools.
Both Warhawks are in the class of 2025.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 12:19 pm
Two Great Crossing basketball players, Vince Dawson and Malachi Moreno recently received offers to play at NCAA Division 1 schools.
Both Warhawks are in the class of 2025.
Moreno received two Division 1 offers in the last week, from Ohio State University and the University of Cincinnati. These are the fourth and fifth Division 1 offers for Moreno.
Dawson received an offer on Aug. 7 from Eastern Kentucky University. This is the second for Dawson, who was offered by Southeast Missouri State University earlier this summer.
Warhawks basketball coach Steve Page noted that this is the first week that the class of 2025 could make official campus visits and stated the students are “just scratching the surface” of their recruitment.
Peter Wilson can be reached at pwilson@news-graphic.com.