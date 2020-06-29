Malea Williams’ remarkable senior season and career at Scott County High School ended Sunday with a virtual Mr. and Miss Basketball banquet.
The festivities, presented by the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation, were streamed by Lexington-based PrepSpin after multiple postponements of the annual in-person banquet due to COVID-19.
Top honors went to Maddie Scherr of Ryle High School in Union and Dayvion McKnight of Martha Layne Collins High School in Shelbyville.
Williams, a 6-foot-4 guard/forward, was a finalist and 11th Region Player of the Year.
She averaged a double-double of 19.5 points and 13.8 rebounds per game for the Lady Cardinals, who finished the season with a 28-7 record and fell only one game shy of their third consecutive region title.
Those numbers vaulted Williams over both 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her Scott County career. She scored more than half her career points as a senior.
Williams announced June 15 that she will play at the University of Louisville, which was one of more than 20 schools in the hunt for her services.
She was bidding to become Scott County’s third Miss Basketball winner, joining Ukari Figgs (1995) and Rebecca Gray Dyer (2007).
In addition to Williams’ recognition, Dyer was elected to the Mr. and Miss Basketball Hall of Fame.
Dyer is SC’s all-time leading scorer with more than 2,900 points.
Scherr was considered the odds-on favorite to win this year’s trophy. Ryle was aiming for back-to-back KHSAA Sweet 16 titles before this year’s tournament was canceled.
She will play for the powerful University of Oregon program.
McKnight is the fourth Mr. Basketball in the past six years to sign with Western Kentucky University.
