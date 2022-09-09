Either a mostly new Great Crossing volleyball team is getting everybody's best shot while wielding the double-edged sword as 11th Region champion, or the region is deeper than ever.
It's probably a little of both, and the requisite highs and lows and five-set experience will help the Lady Warhawks chart the course to where they want to travel over the long haul.
Madison Central, beaten in straight sets all four previous encounters in the series, extended its winning streak to a dozen matches at GC's expense with a 3-2 win on the Warhawks' court Tuesday night, including 15-13 in the fateful final set.
“It's tough. It was a real fun match,” GC coach Adam Ivetic said. “We missed four serves and hit four balls out of bounds there, so there's more than half their 15. That makes it tough to win.”
No. 17 Great Crossing was back at it 24 hours later at home in another five-set loss, this time to No. 15 Ryle.
There was precious little to separate two scrappy, resurgent teams in any of the five stanzas with Central. Great Crossing (8-4) gave away three set points in the opening set before consecutive bombs by Libby Erwin sealed a 26-24 triumph.
Back stormed Madison Central (15-2), which saw much of a nine-point lead slip away in the second game before the Indians held on by a 25-22 margin.
Hard-hitting Avrey Rigney was the stopper for Central, countering heavy swings by Makiyah Justice and Riley Ellison down the stretch to square the match.
The back-and-forth grind is nothing new for Great Crossing, which needed a reverse sweep after falling behind two sets in order to escape from Henry Clay with a win last Thursday.
“I think it's definitely preparing us for the matches that are ahead. It's definitely developing a fight nus, a grit in us, just a will to win, and I think it's showing us what we can do when we're under pressure and we're tired and we've been fighting for five sets,” Justice said. “Even though it didn't go our way, I'm thankful that it did go five sets, and I'm thankful that we fought all the way through.”
Game three was a similar grind for GC after Central stormed to an early 6-1 advantage. Two kills from Erwin righted the ships, and a pair of aces by Ryann Livingston mirrored the Tribe's run to make it seven apiece.
Ellison's cross-court winner and later an ace continued the charge and built the Warhawks a 14-10 lead before the Indians swung it back to their own 23-20 advantage. A combined block from Kate Rush and Amelia Bowers eventually cut the deficit back to one before Madison Central escaped with consecutive points and a 25-22 edge.
All that ebb and flow was typical of a match that encompassed nearly two and a half hours.
“My kids showed a lot of toughness tonight,” Ivetic said. “We got into some really, really long rallies where I swear if you had a stopwatch it would be almost two minutes. I was like, 'I need to sit down, and I'm not playing.' They did a good job of staying focused and handling some really tough situations.”
Madison Central threatened to run and hide with a 5-0 start to the fourth game before strong defense at net again from Rush and Bowers brought Great Crossing back from the bring.
The set was tied at six, seven, 10 and 11 before go-ahead smashes from Erwin and Justice. The Indians later stacked up three points a row to pull even at 16, when Justice rained down another opposite-court rip.
“At the beginning we did start off kind of slow, not a lot of energy, but by the end we were back looking like the team we are,” Justice said. “I'm really just proud of us for how hard we fought coming back after four days off.”
When another run by the Tribe threatened to end the match, GC battled back with a kill from Erwin and an ace from Caitlyn Covington tied it once again at 20. Justice converted a second-chance kill to even the ledger at 23. The Warhawks then staved off two swings by Rigney to get a winner from Ellison, followed by another Livingston ace to close it out.
“We're trying a bunch of different stuff,” Ivetic said. “We're on what feels like our hundredth different rotation this year. We're trying to figure it out by the time these games start mattering in October.”
Even the scoreboard was exhausted and stopped working for the final set, which neither team led by more than a point until GC strung together three — Ellison kill, side out after Justice block, and Ellison cross-court smash by way of Rush — to make it 10-7.
The Indians inched back with four in a row before a missile from Justice tied it once again. That led to another Madison Central run on the shoulders of Rigney, with a no-look kill from Rush staving off one match point before the door slammed shut.
GC's early-season adventures have a familiar look. The Warhawks dropped five hard-fought region matches during the 2021 regular schedule before settling all scores in the playoffs.
“Last year we were still training as hard as we could every single game, every single practice, and I think it's the same thing this year,” Justice said. “I don't think the culture of that has changed, and that culture is gonna carry on whether you're on or off the court. We're just going to continue training hard and doing our best not for ourselves but for the team.”
“I'll trade these early-season losses for wins that at the end every single year. I'm not too worried about it. They know the most important games are at the end of the season. We got the opportunity to play five great sets of volleyball,” Ivetic added. “I know we didn't get the result we wanted, but we certainly didn't back down.”
GC took the holiday weekend off from games and practices, but they didn't have to wait nearly as long for another challenge.
In another back-and-forth battle, Ryle escaped GC with a win by scores of 25-21, 11-25, 24-26, 25-19 and 15-7.
Erwin combined for 32 kills in the two matches. Rush racked up 34 assists against Madison Central and another 24 versus Ryle.
Rush (15) and Ellison (10) led the charge with double-digit digs on Tuesday. Delaney Waldridge tallied 23 to lead Wednesday’s tenacious charge.
“They graduated some kids. We graduated some kids,” Ivetic said of Ryle. “They're a heck of a program. Whatever they bring, it's always something.”
No. 14 West Jess slips past SC
Scott County stepped up to face another top-25 opponent in its own right Tuesday and fell at home in straight sets to No. 14 West Jessamine by scores of 25-23, 25-18 and 25-19.
It was the Lady Cards' second consecutive defeat after a 4-0 start to the season.
Emily Sue Watts led SC with 10 kills and six digs. Grace Gindling also put away nine at net to go with a pair of blocks.
Jayla Harris topped the Cards in the digs category with 14. Grace Wells added nine and Kiley Leahy seven. Leahy also led Scott County on the service line with five aces.
Makenzie Peters served up two dozen assists for SC, which fell in five sets at Madison Central on Thursday evening.
