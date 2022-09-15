Scott County and Great Crossing volleyball won a combined 11 consecutive matches in a five-day span, including a perfect 4-0 finish for each at the Capital City Classic in Frankfort over the weekend.
GC (13-5) celebrated the most dramatic victory in that sequence, rallying to win the fourth and fifth sets Tuesday night to eke out a 3-2 home verdict over Woodford County.
The Warhawks were in command after a 14-4 closing run to capture the opening set by a 25-14 margin, but the Yellow Jackets (14-4) countered with a 25-18 second set and a furious comeback for a 28-26 advantage in the third chapter.
After squaring the match by a slim 25-23 margin, Great Crossing pulled away to a 15-11 gap in the deciding game.
Katherine Rush (16 kills), Makiyah Justice (13) and Libby Erwin (12) set a resounding tone at net for GC. Rush added three blocks to the party and led the Warhawks with 25 assists. Alexis Everman also had a stellar night in the latter category with 20.
No surprise given the two-hour match and its long rallies were three Warhawks with double-digit digs, led by libero Delaney Waldridge with 16. Riley Ellison and Ryann Livingston chalked up 10 apiece.
Waldridge also was the leader on the service line with four aces, followed by Rush with three, Ellison with two and one from Livingston.
The five-setter was Great Crossing's third in the space of little more than a week and especially satisfying after losses at home in the first two marathons against Madison Central and Ryle.
Scott County (10-3) breezed Tuesday to a three-set sweep of Western Hills. The Wolverines (2-11) got progressively stronger throughout the match, but the Cards held strong on their home court by totals of 25-11, 25-13 and 25-19.
Amy McClure delivered 10 kills and Grace Gindling and Emily Sue Watts nine apiece to spur SC. Watts and McClure each had a hand in a pair of blocks.
Makenzie Peters was a steadying presence with 28 of the Lady Cards' 32 assists. Digs were well distributed among Jayla Harris with a team-high 12, Watts (eight) and Kiley Leahy and Grace Wells (seven each).
Western Hills had trouble returning serve all night, highlighted by five aces from both Gindling and Harris. Peters and Watts each added two to the Cards' count of 17.
Scott County hasn't lost a set in its current six-match winning streak, a total of 14 games. The other 3-0 triumph was a hard-fought 29-27, 25-20, 25-23 decision at Beechwood on Monday night.
McClure tallied 12 kills and two blocks to lead the way, with seven kills each from Hollie Hasenbalg and Melanie McClanahan.
Peters set the table with 35 assists. Harris hustled for 13 digs, helped by Peters with seven and Wells with six. Wells and Peters combined for eight of the Lady Cards' 12 aces in the sweep. Cailyn Barnes also doled out a pair of non-returnables.
All matches at the Capital City Classic were best-of-three.
Scott County swept Boyle County on Friday and West Carter, Trimble County and Somerset Christian on Saturday, snapping SC out of a three-game dip in which the Lady Cards dropped five-set contests to Lafayette and Madison Central.
Great Crossing got started in the Frankfort showcase with a Friday sweep of Shelby County. The Warhawks went three sets with Anderson County on Saturday, breezing 15-3 in the tiebreaker, in addition to 2-0 takedowns of Marion County and Atherton.
In the first regular-season poll of the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association this week, Great Crossing slid three spots from its preseason ranking to No. 20.'
Each local team had a big match Thursday after press time. Scott County traveled to No. 6 Frederick Douglass for a date that likely will decide the No. 1 seed in the 42nd District playoffs, while Great Crossing looked to avenge the first and only 41st District loss in its four-year history when it played host to Franklin County.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.