Ryann Thomas has become the second Great Crossing High School volleyball player to make an NCAA Division I commitment, declaring her intentions this past weekend to play at Arkansas State University.
Thomas is entering her junior season with the Warhawks this summer. She would join the Red Wolves for the 2022-23 season.
“I’m so honored and blessed to announce my commitment to Arkansas State University to continue my athletic and academic career,” Thomas wrote on Twitter. “I’m so excited for the opportunities ahead. Thank you to my family, coaches and teammates for the constant support and help through this process.”
A 5-foot-10 outside hitter, Thomas played two seasons for Scott County before starring as a sophomore for GCHS.
Great Crossing made an undefeated debut in the 41st District, culminating with a championship and a berth in the 11th Region tournament. The Warhawks lost at home in four sets to Frederick Douglass, capping the season in the region quarterfinals.
Thomas also plays the sport year-round with her Lexington United club team.
Reagan McLean, a rising senior at Great Crossing, committed last summer to Marshall University.
Arkansas State went 17-13 last season, falling to Troy in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
Thomas and the Warhawks hope for the go-ahead to start their season when the KHSAA board of control meets later this week to set guidelines for play as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.
