Mike Wagoner, the newly hired head softball coach at Scott County High School, said he is looking forward to success in his new role.
Wagoner has been the coach of the Scott County Middle School team for the last six seasons, and has coached softball in various roles for 16 years. He started coaching in the Scott County Softball Club League, and has since coached the Wrath travel team.
“Success is measured in different ways,” he said. “Unfortunately for coaches and teams you measure success in wins and losses, but it’s more about getting the girls experience and them having fun, enjoying the game, getting the whole teamwork aspect.”
Bill Long is joining the team as one of the assistant coaches. Long has coached softball since 2001, when his daughter wanted to play softball. It was new to him at the time.
“I had never been involved with fast pitch softball before, I had played baseball and then men’s slow pitch,” Long said.
He met Wagoner when both had daughters on the same team, and they coached league teams and the All-Star team together and then formed a travel team together.
When Wagoner started coaching the SCMS team, he talked Long into coaching with him there. Wagoner said he sees Long as an important part of the coaching staff.
“He’s been at the middle school with me, at Wrath, and he’s coming along for this ride at the high school as well,” Wagoner said. “He’s a very, very important part of the puzzle for me.”
Both Wagoner and Long agreed their experience and connections formed at SCMS and Wrath would help them coach at the high school.
The talent level of the team is very good, Long said.
“There’s some good players there, and we’ve worked with most of them,” he said.
He also hopes to further develop connections between the high school and middle school programs. “The middle schools are the feeder programs for the high school, so we want to get with those coaches and try to build a program,” Wagoner said. “So if [they start in a middle school] and if they are successful there, by the time they come to us there is not a whole lot we have to do, just continue their progress and their gain.”
SCHS has won 16 straight 42nd district championships, along with three state championships in the last decade. But Wagoner said he isn’t fazed by the legacy of success.
“I really don’t look at it personally as that much pressure, it is quite a tradition, it is a program that has been very successful . . . our first goal is to get to district and then region and then to state,” he said.
Character development is the first priority, he said.
“I don’t feel the pressure of that,” he said. “I just want the girls to have a good time and learn, and prepare them for life after high school whether it’s life on the field or off the field, we are in a position to help mold these high schoolers into young women on and off the field, so I would say if we do that, we are a success, regardless of win or loss.”
Both coaches agreed they are looking forward to getting started.
“We are excited about the challenge, we are excited about the possibilities,” Long said.
“It’s a long tradition they’ve had at Scott County High School, and we just want build on that,” Wagoner said.
