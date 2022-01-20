Great Crossing High School wrestling dominated the competition in its own 11-team Warhawk Invitational this past Saturday.
The Warhawks won comfortably with 207 team points over runner-up Frederick Douglass with 144.5.
Woodford County was third with 137, followed by Walton-Verona (136.5), Larue County (132), Norwood of Cincinnati (75), Boyd County (69), Grant County (42), Bullitt Central (33), Prestonsburg (28) and West Carter (28).
Trent Cano (106 pounds), Rowdy Benner (126) and Clayton Shaddix (138) won individual titles for the Warhawks.
Gus Roberts (132), Malakhi Young (150) and Nolan Yost (175) each earned runner-up honors.
Third-place medals for GC went to Dillon Strayer (126), Nicholas Armentano (138), Ethan Sentelle (144) and Aiden Butler (157), with Jaxon Staggs (113), Jack Finley (120) and Logan Meyer (190) all finishing fourth. Nick Case (165) was fifth in his weight class.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.