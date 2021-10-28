The Region 6 Class 3A cross country meet in Versailles was a good news/bad news proposition for Great Crossing last Saturday.
OK, let's start with the tough news: In a battle of four teams for three state qualifying spots, GC fell one, slim point shy of Woodford County below the final cutoff.
Happily for the Warhawks, however, two of their runners will get to compete at that state showcase Saturday in Bourbon County by virtue of their individual times in the regional race. Junior Carter Russell and sophomore Rhett Barber both punched their ticket to state.
Barber was 23rd out of 76 runners with a time of 18:32.97, two spots ahead of Russell, who finished in 18:37.03.
Keith Johnson (26th, 18:39.90), Jake Swicegood (31st, 18:53.34) and Aidan Bailey (34th, 18:53.51) also narrowly missed out on transfer spots in a hotly contested race on a cool day.
Jacob Olsen (50th, 19:43.16) represented SC in the boys' race. Jacob Marcum (48th, 19:42.79) and Nolan Cash (66th, 21:40.23) also competed for GC.
Lafayette (59 points) won the team title over Tates Creek (76) and Paul Laurence Dunbar (95). In the tense tussle behind them, it was George Rogers Clark (125), Henry Clay (129) and Woodford County (138) over Great Crossing (139).
Woodford County won the girls' championship, while Great Crossing placed ninth.
Claire Inabinet, an eighth-grader, led the local contingent in 24th with a time of 21:58.30 for Scott County. Seventh-grader Allison May (35th, 23:07) also excelled for the Cards. Mackenzie Hughes (52nd, 25:55.09) and Amanda Deo (54th, 26:01.61) led the Warhawks' pack, followed by Hannah Johnson (57th, 27:26.68), Evelyn Johnson (58th, 27:35.75), Emilie Milburn (63rd, 30:35.93) and Noelle Eubanks (64th, 31:40.41).
Barber and Russell will run at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.