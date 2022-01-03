Great Crossing High School, Royal Spring Middle School and Anne Mason Elementary were the big winners in December's Georgetown Middle School Stampede archery tournament.
GC (3,314 points) edged Scott County (3,235) to win the high school competition,
The Warhawks also entered a second team and placed third overall with 3,075, followed by Trinity Christian (2,847) and Lexington Latin (2,748).
Coltin Howard of GC was the top high school individual with 287 points, three ahead of SC's Braedan Gaines and GC's Tom Tudor.
Lucas Kinzer of Scott County was fourth with 283, followed by the GC tandem of Conner Crisp and Wil Christopher with 280 apiece and Scott County's Ehren Dolan at 288.
Catherine Schilder of Great Crossing was the leading girls' shooter with 287, good for eighth overall.
Her teammates, Lauren Holder (276) and Hannah Rowland (274), rounded out the top 10.
Natalie Duncan led the Scott County girls with 267.
Two full teams of Royal Spring shooters topped the middle school team standings, with RS1 at 3,081 and RS2 and 2,803. Elkhorn Middle was third with 2,793, followed by GMS (2,745) and Hayes (2,447).
Girls went one-two in the middle school shoot, with Elkhorn's Beverly Lucio (279) edging out Bailey Holcomb (273) of Royal Spring.
Cayden Fugate of RSMS and Georgetown's Liam Wilkerson were the top boys, each with 267. Fugate won the tiebreaker for the boys' title.
Bryleigh Smith was fifth overall with 266 for Royal Spring.
Anne Mason (2,506) paced the elementary field by a wide margin over Southern (1,902), Western (1,635) and Garth (1,324).
Caydence Campbell (242) and Max Hayes (236) swept the girls' and boys' individual titles for AME.
Other top local shooters for their schools were Bayah Woosley (230) of Southern, Judah Baysinger (224) of Creekside, Jaxson Smith (221) of Lemons Mill, Parker Alexander (201) of Garth and Emery Beltz (189) of Western.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.