RADCLIFF — Great Crossing Warhawks football took on a strong football program on Aug. 5, visiting the Class 6A North Hardin High School Trojans in a controlled scrimmage.
Warhawks Coach Ricky Bowling said he was satisfied with his team’s performance, especially on defense.
“Defensively we are replacing a lot of spots, we had some guys go on and several of those guys were the anchor of our defense,” he said. “We got some young guys who just stepped up and I was really pleased with what we saw out of them.”
Playing well against a tough team was important, the coach said.
“North Hardin has a big group of guys and a lot of speed and our guys hung in with them and competed at a high level,” he said. “On the offensive side, we had some things going, but we could have capitalized a couple times, but offense is usually a little bit behind this time of year anyway. We still feel really confident in our offense moving forward.”
The offense is more intact from last year than the defense, said Bowling.
“We have more returners on the offensive side, but [we are] also replacing some guys and just trying to reload, and see who does best and who gives us the best options to be successful,” he said.
While Bowling emphasized the performance as a team stood out most, some players individually had standout performances.
“[Edge rusher] Oryend Fisher had a good night,” the coach said. “When he wanted to he could get to the backfield as easy as he wanted to. He did exactly what we expected him to.”
Clayton Shaddix, who played both offense and defense, also played well, Bowling said.
“He came in and ran the ball really well for us, kind of a utility guy for us, had a good night,” he said.
Shaddix scored one touchdown on offense and also had two tackles for loss.
“He had two really big hits that you could feel on the sideline,” Bowling said.
Generally, Bowling said he was impressed by “some of the younger guys stepping up, taking their role, making the most of their opportunity right now.”
The offensive line also “played outstanding” with a “lot of positives in that group,” said Bowling.
The defense mostly kept North Hardin from scoring, besides one touchdown and some field goals. Bowling said he feels that playing and competing well against a 6A team that “competes for a championship in their region almost every year. . . built confidence”
Bowling said he hopes to see the offense run more “crisply” in their next game, another scrimmage, this time at Birds’ Nest stadium versus Madison Central, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.
