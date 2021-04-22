Great Crossing High School is holding up its end of the bargain when it comes to preparing students athletes for the next step in their careers.
Matching the number from Scott County’s assembly two days earlier, GCHS honored 13 of its best and brightest last Friday at a gathering to celebrate their signing of national letters of intent to compete in college.
Five baseball players and three NCAA Division I prospects across all sports led the group from Great Crossing’s second school year.
It was the second recognition for most of the Warhawks, many of whom previously held their official signing at an off-campus event for friends and family due to COVID-19 challenges.
Leilani “Nani” Valencia (Western Kentucky University softball), Reagan McLean (Marshall University volleyball) and Jake Faherty (Wabash Valley College and University of Arkansas baseball) are the D1-bound Warhawks from the Class of 2021.
Valencia was part of the 2016 and 2018 KHSAA championship teams at Scott County with her older sister, Princess, who also plays at WKU along with fellow SC alumna Kennedy Sullivan.
McLean was a central figure in back-to-back district championships for GCHS volleyball, which advanced to the regional semifinals last fall.
Faherty, whose fastball has been clocked in the mid-90s, was joined on stage by teammates Seth Benner, Zac Lyons, Cole Traylor and Austin Meade.
A power-hitting third baseman, Benner is bound for University of the Cumberlands, while catcher Lyons and pitchers Traylor and Meade all are signed with Kentucky Christian University.
Valencia is one of three GC softball seniors who will play in college. Cadee Baker is headed to Transylvania University, while Keyonna Young signed with Hanover (Indiana) College.
Two girls’ basketball players are moving on. Braylee McMath, a fiery point guard who scored more than 1,000 points between the two county schools, signed with Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tennessee, while longtime teammate Hailey Ward takes her talents to Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg.
Caleb Shively (Thomas More University football) and Connor Smith (Georgetown College golf) rounded out the impressive group.