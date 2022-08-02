Great Crossing High School’s Volleyball team received the United States Marine Corps-American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award.
Updated: August 2, 2022 @ 10:48 am
The Warhawks are one of 14 high school volleyball programs in Kentucky to earn the honor. The Warhawks were also named to the Honor Roll, a distinction given only to the top twenty percent of girl’s High School programs in the nation.