For the first time in program history, Campbellsville University men's golf has an NAIA All-American. Justin Warman of Georgetown picked up the honor
Warman won the Mid-South Conference Championship in April and led the Tigers to their first conference title since 2008 and first NAIA appearance since 2008, where Campbellsville finished a program-best fifth place.
Warman was the Tigers' first Golfer of the Year in the Mid-South Conference since Trey Shirley did so in the 2012-13 season, the same season as the last MSC Tournament Championship winner, Scott Foster.
During his All-American season, Warman finished with an average score of 72.3 during his 21 total rounds. He won three tournaments in 2020-21 — the Campbellsville Fall Invitational, the Pinehurst Invitational, and the MSC Championship. His season-low was a final round 68 at Pinehurst to shoot four-under.
After getting his 2019-20 season abbreviated due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Warman made his do-over year of eligibility count.
He finished the MSC Tournament with a with a three-round total of 214 (-2) to win the individual championship over Cumberland’s Adrian Steeger, who finished with a 217 (+1).
The Scott County High School graduate started his final round with four birdies through six holes before bogeying holes eight, 10, and 12. He finished his final six holes with two birdies and four pars to finish four shots better than one of his playing partners from Cumberland University, Isaac Walker.
Warman missed about a five-foot birdie putt to clinch the outright team championship but had enough cushion to not need the birdie for his individual win.
The conferemce postseason honors are determined by three-tournament average scoring through the MSC Fall Preview, MSC Spring Preview, and MSC Championship.
Warman was one of a few Tigers to compete in the Fall Preview back in October. He finished in a tie for third place with a two-round 142 (-2) at Bowling Green Country Club.
In the Spring Preview at Bear Trace Cumberland Mountain Golf Course, Warman finished tied for fifth with a two-round 147 (+5), making the only player to finish in the top five of all three tournaments this season.
Summer is off to a similarly strong start for Warman. He tied for sixth last week in the 107th Kentucky Amateur. Warman’s three-day total of 8-under 208 matched Trey Bowling, 10 shots behind winner J.M. Butler at Audubon Country Club in Louisville.
The 19-year-old Butler, a Louisville native, plays for Auburn University.
Warman climbed the leaderboard after an opening-day 73 with rounds of 69 and 66. He logged five birdies and an eagle in Thursday’s final round.
Tony Wise of Georgetown shot par-72 in each round of the tournament and tied for 38th.