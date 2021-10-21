It's a crossroads, inter-class football battle that's dressed to the nines.
The No. 9 ranked teams in Class 5A (Scott County) and 6A (Ballard) collide Friday night at the Bruins' recently refurbished stadium in Louisville.
Kickoff time for what shapes up as one of the state's most intriguing match-ups of the week is 7 p.m.
For the third time this season, there won't be a game at Birds Nest Stadium. Great Crossing also is on the road for a district clash against Grant County at 7:30 p.m.
Both sides will begin their push in the penultimate week of the regular season to a Nov. 5 showdown in the opening round of the playoffs.
SC (5-3) takes a three-game winning streak to Ballard (5-3) after rolling past Montgomery County, 53-6, to secure the No. 2 seed in the upcoming playoffs.
In its four wins on the field, the Cardinals have shut out Lafayette and Paul Laurence Dunbar and allowed only six points in their past two outings against GC and MoCo.
Led by Elijah Adams, Isaac Krebs, Andrew Willhite and Jeremy Hamilton — all with more than 30 tackles — SC has held opponents to 109 rushing yards per game.
That number may stay put, but the Bruins' passing game is their calling card and one to be respected. Tristen Hawkins has thrown for 1,468 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Nine of those scores belong to Chaunte Marrero, who leads Ballard with 36 catches. Malachi Farmer has 23 receptions.
Ballard snapped a two-game skid last week with a 37-10 win over Eastern. The Bruins' ledger includes losses to three of the top four teams in 6A — Male, DuPont Manual and Trinity.
They also own a 31-13 victory over Franklin County, the same team that thrashed SC, 43-14, on opening night.
Scott County's offense has made giant strides since then and struck an impressive balance a week ago, with freshman quarterback Andrew Hickey throwing touchdowns to Taylor Luttrull, Thomas Feickert and Logan Jones to supplement the always-potent rushing attack.
Montago Jones (486 yards, six TD) leads that group behind senior Jonathan Thompson and a resurgent offensive line, with ample support from Feickert and Hamilton in recent weeks.
It's been a road trip three years in the making. Ballard moved a 2019 game to Scott County due to its stadium project, setting the stage for the Cardinals' memorable comeback and 46-45 win in double overtime,
Last year's scheduled return engagement was scratched due to COVID-19 concerns.
The programs also met in the 2011 6A playoffs, with SC winning in a shootout, 49-35.
Great Crossing (6-2) looks for its third win as many tries against Grant County, which hasn't played since Sept. 24 due to COVID forfeits against Frederick Douglass and Scott County, then a bye week.
The Braves haven't given up fewer than 32 points in a game, including a 49-34 loss to Montgomery County, which GC routed 51-12 two weeks ago.
Conner Knipp (1,022 yards, 13 TD passes) has allowed Grant County's offense to keep pace with most opponents, and receivers Nikolas Dionne (27 receptions, 420 yards, 6 TD) and Carson Bick (12 catches, 299 yards, 5 TD) are dangerous down the field.
Of course, the Warhawks' sack-happy defense, led by Oryend Fisher and Will Frazier, will be hungry to get back to its smothering ways after a 38-7 loss to Frederick Douglass.
GC's offense had a tough night against the Broncos, held to three first downs. Gabe Nichols is only 43 yards away from becoming the first Warhawks' QB to throw for 1,000 in a season.
Cayden Allen leads Great Crossing with four touchdown runs and also has notched a defensive score in each of the past two games.
The Warhawks return to the site of their first win as a program in 2019, 28-20. They cruised past the Braves, 50-24, in last year's rematch.
If you're looking for a home game this week, Georgetown College is the team and Toyota Stadium is the place.
The Tigers (4-2) seek to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Thomas More Saints at homecoming. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Georgetown was shut out for the first time since 2015 in a 35-0 verdict at No. 1 Lindsey Wilson. The Tigers also took a last-minute loss at Bethel (Tennessee) the previous week.
