Great Crossing girls' soccer being the top team in the 41st District is enough of a foregone conclusion that when he perceived a few of his star players were treating it like one from the opening kickoff Sunday afternoon, coach Minyoung Bowling decided to dig deep into the bench and stick to that commitment for the duration.
The result was an extension of the slow start, but finally a return to normalcy and a couple of less familiar names in the scoring column to seal a 5-0 victory over Franklin County in the final home match of the regular season.
Cameron Crump, Julia Baker, Peyton Broaddus, Kaylynn Crump and Meredith Turner each scored for the Warhawks (10-3 overall, 3-0 district), who swept the week with their fourth win in six days and wrapped up the No. 1 seed for the district playoffs next month.
Bowling said the lineup shuffle was a coach's decision and not simply load management after Saturday's 5-0 senior day shutout of South Laurel.
“I was very frustrated. It's not just this game. It was even last game,” Bowling said. “Sometimes our players get too complacent, and they need to get the message across. It's still team ball. I can't stand laziness on this team. If it takes for them to sit out and watch the game to understand that, then that's what has to happen.”
Cameron Crump scored the lone first-half goal courtesy of Turner with 22 minutes remaining in the first half. Freshman Kaylynn Crump won the initial battle for possession and passed left to Turner, who pushed it to the corner before a cross to the sophomore Crump for a slow, rolling finish at the near post.
Baker began the second-half onslaught with a blast from the left corner at the 18-yard line for the second goal of her freshman campaign.
“It's all about energy. All I ever tell them is when you get out there, give me everything you've got, and you'll earn your playing time,” Bowling said.
Turner's through ball to Broaddus set up a rip the from the top of the scoring box and a 3-0 lead.
Two minutes later, Broaddus and the Crumps worked together in a crowd at close range, with Kaylynn furnishing the finish just inside the left post.
Tori Skaggs fed Turner for the final goal.
Led by defensive captains Kamorah Tillman in goal and Kamri Smith sweeping the back half, GC extended its shutout streak to three games and its total to seven over the weekend.
Cameron Crump and Kaylee Tyson each scored twice in the win over South Laurel.
Seaton Hockensmith supplied the other goal for GC. Baker notched an assist. Tillman made three saves.
Prior to Saturday's game, GC recognized four-year defensive standouts Smith and Brooklyn Couch.
“They're the first two seniors to go through a four-year program,” Bowling said. “Having Kamri and Brooklyn has been such an asset for us. It's gonna be big shoes to fill next year.”
Smith has the distinction of starting every JV game at Scott County High School as a seventh and eighth grader, then every game in the first four seasons of the Great Crossing varsity program.
SC boys erupt for six vs. Sayre
Scott County won a 42nd District boys' soccer match for the first time since the 2020 playoff quarterfinals Saturday, speeding past Sayre, 6-3.
Makai Calulot produced a hat trick that included what the Cards (3-8-1, 1-3) proclaimed their highlight film goal of the season so far.
Tayseer Jabbour added two goals and an assist. Braden Howard scored one and set up another. David Rodriguez doled out three assists, while Reece Dotson was credited with another.
Ian Stanley and Xander Denham combined for seven saves in net for Scott County, which scored its most goals in a game since a 6-0 in over Harrison County on Oct. 5, 2017.
GC conquers mountains
Great Crossing boys' soccer swept a Saturday doubleheader in the mountains by shutouts at the opposite end of the scoring spectrum.
The Warhawks (7-4) blanked North Laurel, 1-0, in the afternoon before taking out Whitley County, 10-0, to wrap up the evening.
James Cron provided the goal against the Jaguars. Zak Hendricks needed only one save to protect the win.
Evan Purcell, Ethan Bell and Tristan Morrin each found the net twice in the nightcap. Seth Baker added a goal and two assists. Jake Leech, Lucas Smith and Luke Jasper rounded out the scoring. Caleb Barnes assisted a whopping five goals, with another helper from Trey Redmon.
Benjamin Ferrell notched the shutout in goal with a single stop.
GC hosts the first-ever Warhawk Classic this week. The Warhawks faced Lafayette on Monday and take on Collins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.