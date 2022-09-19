Brought the energy

Great Crossing freshman Kaylynn Crumo took advantage of extended playing time Sunday afternoon and scored a goal in the Warhawks's 5-0 win over Franklin County.

 Kal Oakes
Great Crossing girls' soccer being the top team in the 41st District is enough of a foregone conclusion that when he perceived a few of his star players were treating it like one from the opening kickoff Sunday afternoon, coach Minyoung Bowling decided to dig deep into the bench and stick to that commitment for the duration.
 

