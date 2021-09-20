Scott County Middle School captured individual and team regional golf championships Saturday in Winchester.
Wyatt Merkins, an eighth-grader who also competes with the high school team, was medalist with a 2-under 34.
Brady Parker (37), Maddie Easterling (40) and Clay Watcher (48) also turned in strong rounds to hoist the Cardinals to the team title.
Warhawk boys' soccer seals top seed in 41st
It took a typically testy and physical challenge on the road in the capital city, but Great Crossing boys' soccer locked up the 41st District regular season title for the third consecutive year on Thursday.
GC warded off Western Hills, 2-0, on an early penalty kick and a second-half insurance tally by Christian Coutino.
The Warhawks (7-4-2, 2-0) remained perfect in three years against their three rivals from Frankfort and locked up the top seed no matter what happens Sept. 28 at Franklin County.
Welch, who notched a hat trick earlier in the week in a pivotal win over Frankfort High, also provided the assist on Coutino's strike.
GC had to make a goalie change after Ben Ferrell was injured in a collision with the post while making a save in the first half.
Ethan Purcell, who has played most of the minutes in goal for the Warhawks this season, entered the fray and made three more stops to secure Great Crossing's fourth shutout of the campaign.
Challenging road games await GC at Woodford County (Tuesday) and Bryan Station (Thursday) before a senior day contest with Whitley County to close out the week.
SC fighting for that elusive win
Scott County boys' soccer continued its valiant fight to secure the first win of the season in a challenging stretch of three games in five days last week.
After a heartbreaking 3-1 result against Western Hills on Tuesday – one in which Jacob Bange's goal gave the Cardinals the lead until about 15 minutes remained – SC fell 3-0 at Tates Creek on Thursday and 3-1 in a district visit to Sayre on Saturday.
Kinzer, who had an assist against Western Hills, scored the goal against Sayre.
Makai Calulot made a total of 25 saves in the three contests for Scott County (0-11). Ian Stanley supplied 13 more.
SC was at Owen County on Monday before hosting Shelby County in its senior game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.