It was a perfect Saturday for local soccer teams and one to remember on multiple levels.
First-year head coaches Tyler Sexton (Scott County boys), Carson Reynolds (Scott County girls) and Minyoung Bowling (Great Crossing girls) each posted the first win with their new programs.
And for the Scott County boys, who prevailed 1-0 in a morning match at Franklin County, the victory snapped an 18-match streak without a win, dating back to the end of the 2020 season.
Makai Calulot notched the unassisted game-winner for Scott County (1-1-1).
The Lady Cards (1-2-1) earned a satisfying 4-0 victory at Tates Creek in the final game of the challenging Fayette County Spectacular.
Reynolds picked up his first SC triumph at the expense of Commodores' coach Scott McKelway, who guided the Cardinals for the previous four seasons.
Bryce Alan Thornsbury, who scored a single goal in each of her two previous varsity seasons, exceeded that total in one match with a hat trick against Tates Creek. Kelsie Hall added the other strike for Scott County. Kennedy Kanavy needed nine saves to secure the shutout.
Hall had the lone goal in a 4-1 loss to highly regarded Conner on Thursday. Kanavy was credited with 29 saves on a busy evening.
Great Crossing controlled play throughout in its season-opener against a Woodford County side that hadn't allowed a goal in two previous wins on the week.
Meredith Turner gave the Warhawks the halftime lead with a goal at the 22-minute mark. Cameron Crump provided insurance early in the second half, cleaning up the remnants after the Yellow Jackets blocked an initial bid by Gracie Gordon. Not to be denied, Gordon delivered from 20 yards away moments later for a 3-0 advantage.
Kaylee Tyson shed two Jackets for the final goal of the afternoon, and Kamorah Tillman made a tough save in the final minute of the contest to guard the goose egg.
Both girls' squads stay on the road this week. Scott County is at Lafayette on Wednesday, while Great Crossing goes Monday to Boyle County and Thursday to Sayre.
Great Crossing boys take down Western Hills
Opening the regular season against a district opponent probably isn't an ideal situation, but the Great Crossing boys' soccer team handled that challenge at home without a hitch Thursday night, blanking Western Hills, 2-0.
“It was one of those comfortable wins where we pretty much controlled the pace and tempo of the game,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said. “I think we're still learning how to play without a superstar on the team. We created a lot of chances. We just unfortunately didn't find it in the final third the way we probably hoped for.”
Caleb Barnes and Evan Purcell provided the Great Crossing goals, each assisted by Ethan Bell.
GC (1-0) stayed unbeaten all-time against Western Hills and earned its fourth shutout in five contests with the Wolverines.
Nathan Mefford, Trey Redmon, Purcell and Wesley Holt anchored the defense in front of sophomore goalkeeper Zak Hendricks.
“Zak made a fantastic save (on a penalty kick) with about three minutes left to help us maintain the shutout,” Maxwell said. “Otherwise most of the chances they got weren't too much of a threat. The back line is three seniors and a junior.”
Senior-dominated Great Crossing stays at home to take on two more rivals this week: Scott County on Tuesday, followed by district foe Franklin County on Thursday.
“We have 15 seniors. A few of them were on JV last year. They're figuring out the speed and the tempo,” Maxwell said. “They all want to be on the field. Luckily for us they're handling that well, those who aren't. They're putting in their time, and when called upon they'll be ready.”
Spectators of all ages will be admitted free to the Battle of the Birds boys’ soccer doubleheader on Tuesday. The junior varsity contest kicks off at 6 p.m., with varsity to follow at around 8 p.m.
SC second, GC third in Pikeville Invitational
Scott County and Great Crossing boys' golf enjoyed a successful Saturday trip to the Pikeville Invitational at StoneCrest Golf Course in Prestonsburg.
SC earned bragging rights in the team competition with the second-place trophy, carding a team total of 320. GC wound up third.
On the individual leaderboard, Landon Bergman was third place for the Warhawks with a 75, one shot out of a playoff for the top spot. Caden Less (76) led the Cardinals.
