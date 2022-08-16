New regime

Scott County girls' coach Carson Reynolds was one of three local coaches to pick up his first win at the helm of a new program Saturday.

 Kal Oakes

It was a perfect Saturday for local soccer teams and one to remember on multiple levels.

First-year head coaches Tyler Sexton (Scott County boys), Carson Reynolds (Scott County girls) and Minyoung Bowling (Great Crossing girls) each posted the first win with their new programs.

Recommended for you