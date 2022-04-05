Wilson left indelible mark on county athletics
As a Georgetown College student in the early 1990s, Glenn Wilson knew he would spend most of his life crunching numbers.
He just didn't realize they would be points and rebounds per game on the basketball court or personal-best sprint and jump data in track and field while coaching more than a full generation of local youth.
“When I first started out I wasn't sure I wanted to go that route. I started out as an accounting major, never thought I'd be coaching,” Wilson said. “As I got into more of the harder accounting classes, I was like, 'I don’t think I want to do this.' That's when I went into physical education field and decided I wanted to be a teacher.”
Twenty-seven years later, all but three of those as a special education teacher and coach for all seasons in Scott County Schools, Wilson will turn his attention to the two athletes who mean most to him.
Wilson, girls' basketball and track and field head coach at Great Crossing High School, announced Thursday that he will hang up his whistle to devote more time to his family.
“I've been battling with this the last couple years. It's a little sad, but I know it's the right thing. You've got to know when the time is to do it,” Wilson said. “The main reason is my kids. My son's gonna be a freshman, my daughter will be a senior, and I miss so many of their extracurricular activities. I just don't want to miss out on any more of their things.”
Also the longtime Scott County Middle School girls' basketball coach and once a valued assistant to Steve and Tara Helton with the Scott County High School girls' hoop program, Wilson's departure at the end of the current school year leaves a void that is impossible to measure.
"There will only be one first for Great Crossing High School, and Glenn Wilson is it," GCHS principal Joy Lusby said. "I am deeply appreciative of his hard work and efforts in helping us get our programs off the ground."
Prior to his dual duties with the Warhawks, Wilson was an assistant for 21 seasons with the Helton husband and wife team, contributing to more than 400 wins and numerous district and region championships.
Wilson was an assistant along with Tara Helton for two seasons before joining Steve Helton's staff when he took over the program in the 2000-01 season.
“Glenn is like a brother to me,” Steve Helton said. “We’ve celebrated together. We’ve cried together. We’ve experienced the highs and lows of coaching. But never has our friendship wavered.”
In three years under Wilson's leadership, the upstart Great Crossing program never missed the 11th Region tournament. Still, there were challenges both in the world and Wilson's personal life.
In addition to the COVID-19 concerns that made it difficult for all coaches across the nation to keep their programs moving forward, Wilson quietly battled prostate cancer.
“Health-wise, I couldn't be better. I'm cancer-free. They found it last April. I had surgery in June, was out all summer. We caught it early. It was something I knew I had a 50/50 chance of having it, because my dad had it at the same age. That part's behind me,” Wilson said. “But during that time you can't do nothing else but lay and think. That's all you can do. I've been thinking, contemplating the last couple years when was gonna be the right time.”
Wilson spent three years as an assistant high school football and track and middle school basketball coach in his native Woodford County before returning to Georgetown in 1998.
He was integral in continuing the success of the SCHS girls' program, which won the 1995 KHSAA title, into a new century.
“I think probably the best memory is back in 2001 when we went to the Sweet 16 for the first time,” Wilson said. “That one was so special because nobody thought we could do it. We shocked everybody. We shocked ourselves. Everything just played out perfect. Some of the other ones we knew we were gonna be good.”
Scott County built an unforgettable rivalry with Lexington Catholic that decade. Wilson said the crowds were the largest he's seen for girls' basketball.
Other memories that stood out, he said, were winning the Louisville Invitational Tournament and Beach Ball Classic in 2005 and reaching the state championship game in 2010.
“We spent 19 years on the bench together. Thousands of miles traveling gym to gym,” Helton said. “We have always stressed the philosophy of family in our program from our coaching staff to our team to our parents. Our friendship is much deeper than just coaching together. Glenn is a good man. He deserves the best. I’m a better man because of Glenn Wilson.”
Striking out on his own at Great Crossing was the most agonizing decision of Wilson's career.
“We're like brothers and sisters. That was tough. That was really, really tough,” Wilson said. “At one point I was like, 'Nah, I'm staying,' and then, 'No, I’m gonna go.' It was the perfect opportunity, so let's go see what happens.”
Next year, Wilson plans to watch daughter Kiersha and son Brayden at Bryan Station High School in Lexington. Wilson's daughter plays soccer; his son, football, basketball and baseball.
“Talking to my wife, I was supposed to have been done about five years ago,” Wilson said. “When our kids started getting more active, I was supposed to have been done, but I'm still doing it.”
Wilson feels comfortable that the basketball program is set up for the brand of success county folk expect going forward.
“The 11th Region, it ain't as tough as it used to be, but the next couple years I think it's gonna be so wide open, just whoever's playing wall at that time,” Wilson said. “(Great Crossing) has that outstanding player coming up through in each class.”
