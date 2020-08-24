While expressing substantial concerns about its potential impact, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday afternoon at his COVID-19 briefing that he will not overturn the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's vote last week to move forward with fall sports.
Football, soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross country team practices that began in earnest Monday will be allowed to continue, with games remaining on schedule to start the week of Sept. 7.
Another fall sport, golf, has been allowed to hold competitions with added safety measures and fan restrictions since July 31 due to its socially distanced nature.
Beshear's announcement ended what was a restless weekend for athletes and their coaches and families after he said last Thursday he was “surprised” by the KHSAA's 16-2 vote and wanted to hear more about their reasoning before issuing a final decision.
“It's not because I think it is a good decision or a wise decision,” Beshear said. “But if we're going to defeat this virus, we need people other than me or up here, all over Kentucky, taking responsibility to make good and wise decisions.”
The governor reiterated one of his reservations from Thursday, without mentioning football by name, that a high-contact, high-participation sport could produce a disease spike that ultimately would penalize everyone.
'I have concerns that by starting with some of the most high-contact sports that we risk a shortened season, that we risk what I think can be successful plans to get our kids back in school, that we risk every other sport that's going to follow,” Beshear said.
State public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack followed with a presentation that outlined how the SEC and ACC's return-to-play guidelines for college football involve extensive testing that may not be readily available to most high school athletes.
“Where we are now is a wonderful accomplishment that we've been able to suppress the disease and hold it at a new plateau,” Stack said. “But we are a much higher level (of infection than in the spring). If we take off from this level, it gets out of control much more quickly.”
In response to a follow-up question, Beshear said that his son will not play a high-contact sport this fall, but that if he did, he would want him to be tested weekly.
The plan to play games two weeks from now puts sports well ahead of Beshear's strong recommendation of no in-person school instruction prior to Sept. 28.
“We can't be making every decision for what's best for folks out of the governor's office,” Beshear said. “It's going to be incumbent on our superintendents, on coaches, to make the wisest decisions that they can.”
Beshear's prior remarks inspired the launch of a “Let Them Play” group on Facebook. That led to a rally at the state Capitol on Monday morning.
Proponents of a return to sports have defended the idea by noting that it is an essential component of education for many students, keeping them engaged in their studies. Others cited mental health concerns as well as the relatively low risk of infection and death from COVID-19 in the teenage demographic.
In a statement late Monday night, KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett thanked the governor for the opportunity to make it work.
"We are pleased with the faith he has shown in our local schools and communities to manage this additional challenge," Tackett said.
The KHSAA allowed limited workouts in small groups from June 25 through the end of last week.
Georgetown's two high school football coaches, Jim McKee of Scott County and Ricky Bowling of Great Crossing, both said last week that no cases of COVID-19 were traced to those activities.
"I believe with the summer program we structured, our 280 schools and their 18 sports and sport-activities have shown they are able to balance the requirements of this pandemic with the needs of the students to participate," Tackett said.
Seven states, including Indiana and Tennessee, kicked off their high school football seasons this past Friday night.
Photos, video and anecdotal evidence from those games showed differing emphases on crowd control and mask usage, both of which are expected to be key components in Kentucky's plan to have a full season.
"It won't look like last school year or next school year, but the kids get to try and play, and for that we are grateful."
Beshear cautioned that school and game officials "should be watching every single event, and the moment that something isn't done right, shut it down."
The issue of whether or not to play now becomes one of local control.
School boards in Jefferson and Fayette counties, where some officials initially expressed reservations about the plans to resume sports, each voted Monday night to follow the KHSAA recommendation and guidelines.
"(Beshear) and the lieutenant governor (Jacqueline Coleman) have listened to us on numerous occasions as we have advocated and listened to all of our constituents, and they deserve the chance to make this work," Tackett said.