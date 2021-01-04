New challenges of everyday life aren't making the age-old ruggedness of the Mid-South Conference any easier to navigate for Georgetown College women's basketball.
With three players on the court for 34 or more minutes and essentially seven seeing most of the quality time for the Tigers. GC ran out of steam in a 72-50 loss to. 19 Lindsey Wilson on Thursday afternoon at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
It was only the second game since Nov. 24 for the Tigers (1-3 overall, 0-2 MSC), and the rust and diminished depth continued to show. GC shot 20 percent from the field in the second half and 27.3 (15-for-55) on the day.
Jalynn Landversicht, who missed last season after suffering an ACL tear in her initial game with GC, combined 13 points with seven rebounds in her most productive game as a Tiger.
Grace White finished with 12 points on what was otherwise a tough New Year's Eve for the Northern Kentucky University transfer. She went 3-for-15 from the field and was charged with 10 of GC's 18 turnovers.
Lindsey Wilson (9-1, 4-1) gave it away only six times. Reagan Turner led the Blue Raiders with 25 points and four steals. Rose Mary Jackson brought 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
Hailey Ison, who spent four years with GC and was a part-time starter for three before joining Lindsey Wilson as a graduate transfer, had eight points on 3-for-4 shooting to go with five rebounds and three assists in her return.
Georgetown ran stride-for-stride with Lindsey Wilson for most of the first half. White and Landversicht wiped out a six-point deficit with 3-pointers that tied the game at 11.
Darnell's traditional 3-point play kept it even at 14.
The Blue Raiders scored the next five points, but the Tigers held them off the scoreboard for the remainder of the period after Turner's triple with 2:44 left.
Two free throws by Landversicht and a Raegan Williams lay-up cut the deficit back to one. Ison blocked a potential go-ahead shot by Landversicht in the final minute. Alexis Stapleton also had a look at the lead that wouldn't fall at the horn.
Ison found Sydnie Hall for a 3-pointer to end Lindsey Wilson's cold snap early in the second stanza. Stapleton twice pulled the Tigers within a point, lastly with two free throws that made it 26-25 with 4:58 remaining in the half.
Maleigha Oldham's 3-pointed triggered a 7-0 run from the Blue Raiders in reply. Six points off te bench from Lauren Boblitt provided the bulk of GC's second-quarter offense and kept the disparity manageable, 35-29, at intermission.
Stapleton started the second half with a 3-pointer, but Georgetown mustered only one additional field goal over the next six minutes. Lindsey Wilson landed its first double-digit lead, 50-39, on a Turner three with 3:54 remaining in the third period.
Two free throws from White made it 55-45 with 8:53 to go. Ison, Oldham and Jackson scored the next three baskets.
The Tigers hosted No. 8 Thomas More on Monday afternoon in a game that was not complete at press time. GC visits Thomas More on Saturday after a Thursday trip to Shawnee State.
